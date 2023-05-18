Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Appoints Gopal Patel as Vice President of Operations

Sales Focused VP Operations Role To Drive Profitability Across Gamelancer Partnership Ecosystem

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Gamelancer Media (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) (the "Company" or "Gamelancer'), a leading digital media, entertainment, and production company, is pleased to welcome Gopal Patel as Vice President of Operations. An industry veteran, Patel brings over a decade of expertise in developing strategic partnerships at organizations such as MLSE and Canucks Sports and Entertainment. This key addition will see Mr Patel lead operations across strategic partnerships and increase campaign efficiency to enhance customer success and reduce overheads.

Patel has forged partnerships with over 150 of North America's most esteemed brands, spanning 12 properties across 10 sports leagues. Renowned for his unparalleled ability to navigate complex markets, Patel transitioned his focus into gaming as the Chief Operating Officer of TGS, an organization pioneering gaming strategies that enable brands to connect with a vibrant and highly-engaged community, traditionally challenging to reach.

Gamelancer Chairman and CEO, Jon Dwyer, stated, "I'm excited to work with Gopal again, his track record in building strategic revenue growth strategies, combined with a unique understanding of the rapidly evolving digital media landscape, equips Gamelancer with a seasoned operator who boasts both small-cap, and large-cap experience. Gopal is a strategic addition to our senior leadership team as we scale our business in Canada, the UK, Australia, and the US. Gamelancer has built a flywheel of creative + distribution via our ownership of video production studio, JoyBox Media, plus 54 owned & operated digital-channels across TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. Led by a sales focused operator in Gopal Patel, our operations team is focused on driving revenue efficiency and overall earnings."

Quoting on his appointment, Gopal Patel, VP of Operations stated, "I am honored to join Gamelancer and embark on this journey with an incredibly talented team. I can confidently say that this is one of the few groups in this industry building the right way, demonstrated by strategic moves that have positioned this Company to be leaders. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to foster impactful partnerships and drive operational excellence, setting us up for revenue growth and profitability."

Gamelancer Media extends its warmest welcome to Gopal Patel, recognizing his invaluable contribution to the Company's future endeavors.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit, a gaming developer based in the UK. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to 40+ million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of April 2023.

Visit us at https://gamelancer.com/

For further information, please contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 627-8868

Email: ir@gamelancer.com

IR Email: info@gamelancer.com

