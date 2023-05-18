INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Ja Rule to Perform at Licensing Expo's Highly Anticipated Industry Party

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / The world's largest and most influential event dedicated to licensing and brand extension, today reveals that multiple Grammy and American Music Award nominee, rapper and songwriter, Ja Rule, is set to take the stage at Licensing Expo's Opening Night Party, taking place June 13-15 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Ja Rule is recognized as a leading rapper, songwriter, singer, record producer and actor, debuting his career in 1999 and dominating Billboard charts with popular back-to-back hit songs and albums. Renowned for top hits like "Put It On Me," "Between Me And You" and "Wonderful," international superstar Ja Rule has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide over 25 years, revolutionizing the world of hip-hop.

As both a businessman and cultural influencer, Ja Rule understands the importance of expanding his brand beyond music. In recent years, he's collaborated with fashion designers, as well as footwear designer, Steve Madden, on a line of dress shoes, sneakers and motorcycle-style kicks. More recently, Ja Rule has begun to broaden the reach of his brand into apparel, fashion accessories and wine. Licensing deals are in the works for card games, board games and other product categories as well.

"With Ja Rule's expertise on IP and brand extension, as well as 2023 marking the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, we could not think of a more perfect industry mover and sought-after icon to mark our first-ever event dedicated to fashion in licensing," says Ella Haynes, Event Director, Licensing Expo. "As a celebrated trendsetter and respected establisher of hip-hop and rap, Ja Rule brings bold energy and innovation to music, fashion, entertainment and brand identity. We cannot wait to have him perform to welcome our attendees and kick-off this year's highly anticipated expo."?

"Ja Rule has a distinctive style that relates across generations," states Charles Singleton, CEO of TreImage, licensing agent for Ja Rule. "He's a savvy artist, extremely smart entrepreneur, an all-around great person to work with, and is truly a legend in the industry. We're excited about finding additional collaboration and licensing opportunities for this one-of-a-kind icon."

The Licensing Expo opening night party will be held at the Daylight Beach Club, Tuesday, June 13 from 6-10 p.m. This must-attend networking event is 21+ and will include complimentary food and drinks, followed by a cash bar and entertainment throughout the night. This event is not open to the public; exhibitors and attendees must be registered in order to attend by showing their Licensing Expo badge. Space is limited, tickets can be purchased online on the event registration form to secure your spot?for $125 (Licensing International members can enjoy a 10% discount).

To register to attend Licensing Expo and the Opening Night Party, please visit www.licensingexpo.com . The Opening Night Entertainment is brought to you by TreImage LLC, who will be represented at Licensing Expo in booth D114.

About Licensing Expo:??

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.??

About Global Licensing Group:??

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.??

About TreImage LLC:

TreImage LLC is a full-service bi-coastal marketing and licensing agency, representing world-class brands and IPs. We create unique and memorable consumer experiences that are tailor-made to maximize our clients' brand-building efforts. www.treimage.com.

