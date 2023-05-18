A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces the Formation of a Big Data Team

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ), a global leader in innovative retail solutions, is pleased to announce that as part of its transformation into a software, digital and data platform company which is focused on data based value added services it has established a dedicated Big Data team.

The newly formed Big Data team will develop cutting-edge tools to identify, mine, and collect the rich data generated by Cust2Mate's smart carts platform. Leveraging advanced analytics, visualization techniques, and effective communication strategies, the team will provide a wealth of information collected and transformed into actionable intelligence. By offering data-as-a-service and tailored products, Cust2Mate aims to empower all stakeholders in the retail industry with valuable data-driven solutions.

Cust2Mate smart carts provide an innovative glimpse into shoppers' experiences and behaviors, capturing real-time data from when they enter the store to when they leave. This unique vantage point enables a comprehensive understanding of shopper preferences, decision-making processes, marketing effectiveness, store operations, and more.

The vast amount of data gathered by Cust2Mate's smart carts platform is seamlessly fed into Cust2mate's data lakes in real-time, providing an invaluable resource for analysis. Leveraging the power of AI, machine learning, and business intelligence tools, A2Z can extract meaningful insights and offer immediate added value to all stakeholders. Shoppers will enjoy a personalized and customized experience, with tailored product offerings and a seamless browsing journey throughout the store. Retailers and consumer packaged goods companies will gain deep insights into shopper behavior, allowing them to optimize pricing, maximize profit and efficiency, improve customer loyalty, and predict sales trends.

" We are excited to introduce our Big Data team and harness the transformative power of data collected through Cust2Mate's smart carts," said Joseph BenTsur, CEO of A2Z. "We believe that the monetization of Big Data tools, products, and services will be a significant source of revenue for Cust2Mate. This initiative further solidifies our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and driving growth in the retail industry."

As A2Z paves the way for data-driven decision-making in the retail industry, the company envisions a future where powerful Business Intelligence tools provide new insights to retailers, enabling them to maximize profit, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Investors interested in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. and their innovative solutions can visit www.a2zas.com for more information. For further details on the Cust2Mate solution and its benefits, please visit www.cust2mate.com.

About A2Z

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

