Edmo Distributors: TITAN Digital Audio System from Canyon AeroConnect installed in Tucson Police Department Patrol Helicopter

titan. / ('ta?t?n) / noun. a person of great strength or size.

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / The TITAN Digital Audio Management System, manufactured by Canyon AeroConnect and distributed exclusively by EDMO, is a product of great strength. While it is best suited for small to mid-sized tactical aircraft, it can hold its own when wrestling with competitive audio systems that might seem several weight classes above it. TITAN is big on features and functionality, strong on configurability and fit, and quite diminutive on cost. The bottom line: TITAN equals bang for the buck.

The Tucson Police Department Air Support Unit is realizing the benefits of TITAN after recently installing a full system in a 2005 Bell 206B3 patrol ship at Precision Heli-Support LLC in Mesa, AZ. The installation included a single TITAN AMS80-002 stand-alone audio controller tied to two additional ACP83-002 audio panels. This configuration provided full radio management and ICS support for Pilot, Co-Pilot/TFO, and two rear seat operators.

Tucson PD Chief Pilot OFC Brett Lemas commented, "The ability to transmit and select radios from the back seat allows us to add a second observer, or Mission Commander, that can run a completely different piece of the mission simultaneously with the front seat observer. We have never had this ability before." OFC Lemas added that they look forward to leveraging many of TITAN's other tactical features during their typical mission scenarios, including simulcast/relay radio functions, ICS talk groups, Bluetooth interface for hands-free calls, and spatially separated audio that will improve communication clarity and safety.

From an integration standpoint, Precision Heli-Support's Justin DeStories, who engineered and oversaw the TITAN installation, had this to say, "TITAN definitely fit the role for Tucson PD's broad range of missions and accommodated multiple ATC/Tactical radios, user interfaces, and Bluetooth connectivity. This TITAN retrofit was a streamlined installation and configuration that will allow for unsurpassed audio communication and ease of maintenance going forward. We look forward to doing more of these installations."

