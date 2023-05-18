Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Visited Publishes Most Visited Castles, With Surprising First Place

Travel App Visited Compiles Over 1.7 Million Users' Data to Determine the Most Famous Castle Destinations, With French, Scottish, British and German Castles Not Coming in Most Popular Destination

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a list of the top 10 most popular castles in the world based on over 1.7 million international users.





Most Visited Castles

Prague is the most visited castle according to popular travel app Visited.

"To our surprise, Edinburg Castle, Versailles and Windsor Castle did not make it to the first place," said Anna Kayfitz, the founder and CEO of the popular travel app Visited.

Visited, available on iOS or Android, allows users to select different destinations and places based on travel lists, experiences, and inspirational photos. Picking a travel destination just got a lot easier with the Visited app.

According to Visited, the most popular castle destinations around the globe are:

Prague Castle is the most visited castle in the world. The massive complex is the largest castle in Europe and dates back to the 9th century. Château de Versailles or the Palace of Versailles is a grandiose castle outside of Paris that features ornate and lavish architecture and impeccable gardens. Edinburgh Castle is the top tourist attraction in Scotland. The palace houses the Crown Jewels of Scotland and dates back to the 12th century. Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. England's royal families have lived in the countryside castle for over 1,000 years. Schonbrunn Palace is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Austria that once housed the Habsburg monarchs. Neuschwanstein Castle is a Bavarian cliffside castle with a fairy tale-esque style in Germany. Mont-Saint Michel includes an abbey and monastery with medieval architecture. Alhambra in Granada, Spain, includes Islamic architecture that dates back to the 12th century. Prince's Palace of Monaco blends Baroque and Renaissance architecture. The Monaco Palace is home to Prince Rainier's son and successor Prince Albert II. The Royal Castle in Warsaw was the official residence of Polish monarchies and is a state museum and a national historical monument.

