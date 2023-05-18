Newswire Earns Top Spot as Press Release Distribution Leader According to G2

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, and planning as well as media technology, is excited to announce it now holds the spot as number one overall for press release distribution, according to G2.

The award-winning company continues to solidify itself as the industry leader as this announcement comes on the heels of its news of earning two TrustRadius Top Rated Awards.

"For nearly 20 years and counting, Newswire has built its business on its innovative press release distribution services that continue to help companies around the globe amplify and share their news," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Our team puts in their best effort daily, and securing the top spot as the press release distribution leader by G2 is a testament to that."

G2 is the leading provider of business software and services reviews and leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

Newswire provides its customers with a comprehensive host of press release distribution services that include:

Press Release Distribution - Newswire offers its clients 10 distribution packages to choose from, including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Financial, Canada, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Global.

Press Release Optimizer (PRO) - A full-service program that helps companies develop newsworthy content and connect with the media to create the visibility they need. There are three tiers of the PRO plan:

Content PRO is made for those who need more support with planning and crafting their messaging.

is made for those who need more support with planning and crafting their messaging. Media PRO is made for those who are looking for more visibility and outreach to the media.

is made for those who are looking for more visibility and outreach to the media. Total PRO provides both content and media support.

Media Database - A subscription to Newswire's Media Database provides access to a comprehensive repository of media contacts updated in real-time through a blend of technology and human-centered review.

Media Monitoring - Track important news, measure author sentiment, and identify industry trends with Newswire's Media Monitoring technology.

Analytics - Report campaign metrics, analyze key channels, and calculate media value with Newswire's Analytics software.

Online Media Room - Showcase your press releases, news, and social media content in a secure and customizable newsroom.

To learn more about Newswire's press release distribution services, visit newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

