Amaroq Minerals Ltd.: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ First North:AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, today makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies, regarding its existing block admission arrangements in connection with the Amaroq Minerals Stock Option Plan.

Name of applicant: Amaroq Minerals Ltd Name of scheme: Amaroq Minerals Stock Option Plan Period of return: From: 18 November 2022 To: 17 May 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Nil Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 10,767,395 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 208,275 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 10,559,120 Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission 9,437,395 Common Shares of no par value each, admitted on 18 November 2022 1,330,000 Common Shares of no par value each, admitted on 1 February 2023

Name of contact: Anna Solotova, In-House Counsel Telephone number of contact: +354 7740610

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

