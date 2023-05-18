The "UK Last Mile Delivery Market Industry Analysis (2018 2021) Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2022 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK last mile delivery market is set to grow from its 2022 revenue of US$18.3 Bn and reach a staggering valuation of US$35.3 Bn by the end of 2029. During this period, the market will showcase a sound CAGR of 9.8%.

The UK last mile delivery market is one of the most competitive and active last mile delivery service infrastructures in the world. Several global players are aiming to leverage this opportunity via strategic partnerships.

Logistics and supply chains have been some of the most complex business processes involving several external touchpoints. This makes the process highly inefficient and risk-prone. Industry leaders are working to overcome these challenges and boost overall efficiency.

Within the logistics domain, the last mile or final mile deliveries are some of the most resource-intensive and complex parts of supply chains. In a transformed post-pandemic business landscape, last mile delivery has emerged as a highly fruitful industry. With the increasing demand for food delivery services, changing consumer behavior, and increasing penetration of e-commerce services, the last mile delivery is projected to gain further traction.

Paced Adoption of e-Commerce Services to Boost UK Last Mile Delivery Market Expansion

The increasing usage of e-commerce services is creating strong demand for last mile delivery services throughout the UK. Several statistical reports suggest the UK has one of the biggest e-commerce industries in the world.

Consumers are actively shopping for fashion, electronics, food, personal care, DIY, and furniture products among others. The stakeholders in these industries are recognizing these opportunities and investing in e-commerce infrastructure to facilitate these demands.

The period of the global pandemic further accelerated the adoption of e-commerce mediums due to their convenience. Besides, the logistics and delivery services industry is growing at an exponential pace. These developments are creating sound growth opportunities for the UK last mile delivery market.

Increasing Internal Migration to Establish London's Dominance

Within the UK last mile delivery market, the London region is attaining the top spot as a major last mile hotspot in the country. The growing internal migrations within the UK is a key factor in this market positioning. The growing prevalence of busy lifestyles is incenting consumers to prefer last mile delivery and e-commerce options.

Moreover, many major market players have also entered the market. Besides London, other key locations include Chelsea and Kensington, Westminster, Elmbridgem South Bucks, Northampton, Ashfield and Staffordshire, Leicester, and Coventry.

Key Market Players

Some of the frontrunning companies currently competing in the UK last mile delivery market include Amazon, UPS, FedEx, DHL, Royal Mail, DPD Group, Yodel, Deliveroo, and CitySprint. These companies are researching and experimenting with different business models and methods to boost cost-competitiveness, convenience, and overall efficiency.

Key Trends in UK Last Mile Delivery Market

Dry goods are poised to emerge as the largest cargo type segment with a whopping 75.3% revenue share in the market

In terms of industries, FMCG is leading the charge in the UK last mile delivery market

The number of consumers in the UK who prefer home delivery and takeaways is increasing at a rapid pace

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge In Online E-commerce Sales Accompanied with Rising Population

Rising Middle Class Population GDP Per Capita

Growing Industrialization, Urbanization and Rising Preference Towards e-tailing

Restraints

Slower transportation due to congestion, poor infrastructure facilities coupled with accidents or breakdown

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Interpretation

Last Mile Delivery Technological Roadmap

Impact Analysis BREXIT

Impact Analysis Vehicle Electrification

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Amazon

FedEx

DPD Group

UPS

International Distributions Services plc

Deutsche Post DHL

Yodel

Evri

CitySprint (UK) Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

USPS

CEVA Logistics

Deliveroo

