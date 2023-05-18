Pomona, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Shipping1, a leading overseas freight forwarding service provider, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing comprehensive Less Than Truckload (LTL) services in the United States. Over the past decade, Shipping1 has grown from humble beginnings to collaborating with hundreds of trucking companies, offering shipping solutions for its diverse clientele across China and the US.

Founded by Kevin Ng from the ground up, Shipping1 has experienced remarkable growth, now serving over 1,300 clients. During this time, the company expanded its service portfolio to encompass air, ocean, and ground freight services. They offer international and domestic air import/export, documentation, consular licensing, customs brokerage services, packing and crating, door-to-door delivery, high-value cargo, hot rushes, oversized cargo, and charters and ATA Carnets.

According to Kevin Ng, the success of Shipping1 in the industry can be attributed to the company's commitment to providing an extensive array of services, including LTL and Full Truck Load (FTL). "By offering a one-stop solution for all shipping needs, Shipping1 ensures that clients receive personalized service tailored to their specific requirements," states Ng.

Additionally, Shipping1's commitment to enhancing the client experience is evident through its ancillary services, which include cargo insurance, customs documentation, fulfillment, pick & pack, distribution, and courier services. The company is also renowned for its expertise in Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) documentation, Bills of Lading (BOL), warehousing and inventory management, risk assessment, and international payment management.

As Shipping1 commemorates this significant milestone, the company looks ahead to a future of sustained growth and innovation, with an unwavering dedication to providing the highest quality services to its esteemed clients.

About Shipping1

Shipping1 is a leading overseas freight forwarding service provider based in Pomona, CA. Founded in 2013 by Kevin Ng, the company has become a prominent player in the LTL freight forwarding industry, collaborating with hundreds of trucking companies to provide seamless shipping solutions for its clients in China and the US. With a focus on personalized service and a comprehensive range of shipping options, Shipping1 is committed to ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of packages for its diverse clientele. Shipping1's extensive service offerings include air, ocean, and ground freight services, as well as ancillary services such as cargo insurance, customs documentation, fulfillment, pick & pack, distribution, and courier services. Shipping1 Inc. is an excellent value-for-money solution to any company's logistical needs.

