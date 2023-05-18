Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision's Clean-Seas to be Honored at Prestigious World Trade Week NYC 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors, is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas, Inc. ("Clean-Seas"), will be honored by the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce (the "Chamber") at the prestigious World Trade Week NYC 2023 event.

Chamber CEO, Mark Jaffe, is set to recognize Clean-Seas CEO, Dan Bates, for his global leadership in environmental sustainability as the Greater New York Chamber prepares to launch its new Plastic Recycling & Sustainability Committee with Mr. Bates.

"I look forward to working with the Greater NY Chamber to achieve our environmental sustainability goals and drive value for businesses and residents in the NYC metro area," stated Bates. "Clean-Seas is laying down a global infrastructure that promises the potential for true leadership in the waste-plastic energy conversion marketplace. I am very grateful that our incipient leadership is being recognized at such prestigious levels, and I can't wait to contribute to our common goal of cleaning up the world while simultaneously opening the door to unprecedented gains in affordable and accessible clean energy."

About Clean Vision

Clean Vision is a public company that operates and is intending to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address locally the global waste plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

