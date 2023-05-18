CliniOps, Inc.: CliniOps Awarded Patent for Pioneering System to Collect Location Agnostic Clinical and Non-Clinical Data

Ensure Diversity in clinical trials removing 'zip code as a barrier'

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / CliniOps, Inc., a leading technology and data science company for the life science industry, has secured patent for its breakthrough system to address delays and inefficiencies in manual and siloed data collection points across multiple locations, devices and users, during clinical trials (CTs). The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded CliniOps the U.S. Patent No. US 11,600,396 for: "Systems and Methods for Collecting Location Agnostic Clinical and Non-Clinical Data." Avik Kumar Pal, CEO and Yerramalli Subramaniam, CTO are listed as patent inventors.





Ensure Diversity in clinical trials removing 'Zip code as a barrier'



This patent covers CliniOps' unique approach of clinical and non-clinical data collection, essential to a more holistic and automated decentralized clinical trial (DCT). Using the location agnostic system halts duplications, reduces time and cost, and improves diversity in CT participation valued by all stakeholders such as Pharmaceutical companies, Biotech companies, Medical Device companies, Clinical Research Organizations (CRO), Investigators, Site and Study teams members and most importantly, the Patients.

The patent targets location modalities specifically involving hospitals or clinics, local pharmacy, homes, and alternate care facilities. In those locations, using smart devices, healthcare professionals (HCPs) may either collect data from patients, or the patients themselves directly input their own data.

"This patent is a recognition of CliniOps' commitment to improve DCTs by developing technologies that engage patients where they are, and consequently contribute to increased CT participation of underserved and underrepresented population groups, removing zip code as a barrier," said Avik Pal, CEO. "Our invention makes it possible for all data to be seamlessly gathered and transmitted to a central hub irrespective of user role and location."

Wired, wireless or through Bluetooth connections, this invention allows data collection from connected devices at home even in areas with limited connectivity. If any high-risk data is detected by the system, automatic notifications to all clinical sites and study teams are triggered to enable prompt action as needed.

"Our invention empowers the patient to easily respond to monitoring questions and surveys using their smart devices. With pain levels for example, our solutions support graphical images to identify pain areas including use of simple gestures and other mobile touch technologies like sliders to ensure simple yet consistent data collection process," said Yerramalli Subramaniam, CTO. "With location barriers minimized, monitoring and the patient-doctor communication are significantly enhanced."

About CliniOps:

CliniOps, Inc. is a leading Technology and Data Science company for the Life Science Industry. CliniOps supports Hybrid and Decentralized Clinical trials (DCT), making drug trials accessible, inclusive, faster, and efficient. CliniOps' Unified platform approach seamlessly enables home-visit, site-visit, tele-visit and lab-visit, leveraging AI, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud, Sensors and Connected Devices. CliniOps is currently supporting trials across 30+ countries. For more information, please visit https://cliniops.com/

