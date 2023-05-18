Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed MAX.REVO (MAX) on May 16, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MAX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Revolution Land is a leading Web3 game ecosystem developed by Chain X Game, a well-known game company in the Middle East. Committed to providing Web3 games with services such as publishing, distribution, promotion, and NFT transactions through ecological functions such as Gamefi Center, DID, SDK, and DAO. Revolution Land launched the first Web3-based MOBA competitive game - RevoLand in 2022, which has been welcomed by game users around the world. Its native token, MAX, was listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on May 16, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing MAX.REVO

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of MAX.REVO (MAX), a leading Web3 game ecosystem developed by Chain X Game, a well-known game company in the Middle East.

MAX.revolution is the DAO community governance platform of Revolution Land. Revolution Land is a Web3 game aggregation platform created by the South Korean game association Titan.

REVO SDK is being built to give developers and players the power to embrace the new era of Web3 gaming Metaverse.

REVO DID (.revo) is a blockchain-based, build on BNB Chain, decentralized account system that provides a worldwide unique naming system with an .revo suffix that can be used in different scenarios, such as cryptocurrency transfer and domain name resolution.

REVO DAO is a staking earning protocol from the community. The vision is to revolutionize the way people play, live and earn.

About MAX Token

The MAX token is the governance token of Revolution Land. Its function includes token incentives, destruction, and distribution methods, which all require voting governance to implement.

MAX has a total supply of 120 million (i.e. 120,000,000) tokens. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on May 16, 2023. Investors who are interested in MAX can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

