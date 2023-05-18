U.S. Grandmaster Wins First Leg of the Grand Chess Tour; Takes Home $100,000 Prize

Grandmaster (GM) Fabiano Caruana from the United States sealed the win as the 2023 Superbet Chess Classic Romania champion during the first leg of the Grand Chess Tour (GCT).

"The tournament went as well as I could have hoped for, and I survived a difficult game today, so it's a great feeling to win. The Superbet organization is fantastic, it was great to be back in Bucharest and I'm glad to have won for the first time here," said GM Caruana. "The win means a lot to me because more and more people are getting into chess. It's an international game with people watching from all over the world, so it's a great feeling to know people are watching these events, and we're able to give chess back to the public."

GM Caruana, the current No. 2 American player, led for most of the event, and secured the title after his nearest rivals all drew their final round games, leaving him half a point ahead of the field.

"The last nine days have provided thrilling matchups and nonstop action for chess fans watching live in Bucharest and through our broadcast worldwide," said Michael Khodarkovsky, Grand Chess Tour Executive Director. "It is exciting for an American GM to win the 2023 Superbet Chess Classic Romania. Fabiano has won many tournaments in his career, and I believe this will be one of the most memorable."

Tied for second place, just a point behind GM Caruana, was GM Alireza Firouzja from France, GM Wesley So from the United States, GM Anish Giri from the Netherlands and GM Richard Rapport from Romania.

"We've had a remarkable start to the Grand Chess Tour 2023, with an incredible audience turnout at the Superbet Chess Classic Romania. As the Superbet Foundation, we remain committed to bringing top chess talents to Romania, acknowledging the profound impact of chess on education, intellect, social integration, and cultural cohesion. Our dedication lies in nurturing the next generation of chess stars, providing them with the essential resources and opportunities they need to succeed", said Augusta Dragic, President of the Superbet Foundation.

GCT, a leading global circuit of international chess tournaments featuring the world's best players, continues this week with the second leg Superbet Rapid Blitz Poland, starting on May 21, 2023. The commentary team for Poland will again feature GM Yasser Seirawan, IM Nazí Paikidze, GM Varuzhan Akobian and GM Christian Chirila.

There has been a change to the field as GM Ding Liren from China has withdrawn from the tournament and has been replaced by GM Levon Aronian from the United States.

Superbet Rapid Blitz Poland Field

No. Name FIDE Classical URS Country Role 1 Magnus Carlsen 2853 2846 NOR Wildcard 2 Anish Giri 2768 2764 NED Full Tour 3 Wesley So 2760 2774 USA Full Tour 4 Levon Aronian 2745 2761 USA Wildcard 5 Richard Rapport 2745 2747 ROU Full Tour 6 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2742 2764 FRA Full Tour 7 Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2724 2763 POL Full Tour 8 Bogdan-Daniel Deac 2700 2695 ROU Wildcard 9 Kirill Shevchenko 2684 2678 ROU Wildcard 10 Radoslaw Wojtaszek 2670 2672 POL Wildcard

The remaining 2023 GCT schedule features the following events:

Superbet Rapid Blitz Poland: May 19-26, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland

in Warsaw, Poland SuperUnited Rapid Blitz Croatia: July 3-10, 2023 in Zagreb, Croatia

in Zagreb, Croatia Saint Louis Rapid Blitz: November 12-19, 2023 in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA

in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA Sinquefield Cup: November 19-December 3, 2023 in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA

GCT participants are competing for a $1.4 million prize fund over the course of the 2023 season. The prize fund for each of the two classical tournaments is $350,000 and $175,000 per event for rapid and blitz. In addition, a bonus prize fund totalling $175,000 will be awarded to the top three overall tour finishers.

The prize fund is provided by the 2023 Grand Chess Tour major sponsors Superbet Foundation and Saint Louis Chess Club, both non-profit organizations that support chess education and the mission to expand the game of chess to a worldwide audience.

