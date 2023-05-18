EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Director Declaration
BP p.l.c.
Director Declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. ('the Company') confirms that Melody Meyer, non-executive director of the Company, stepped down from her position as a non-executive director of NOV Inc. following the Annual General Meeting of NOV Inc. on 17 May 2023.
