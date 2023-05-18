Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Surpasses 40 Million Followers And Subscribers

Driving Outstanding Results Through Gamelancer's Unique Creative + Distribution Model by Cultivating Authentic Connections Between Brands and Their Target Audiences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) (the "Company" or "Gamelancer"), a leading digital media, entertainment, and production company, proudly announces a significant milestone as it surpasses 40 million followers and subscribers across its exclusive 54-channel Owned-and-Operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram network. This significant achievement signifies the remarkable growth in Gamelancer's user base and positions the company as a powerhouse in creating authentic connections between brands, agencies, and their target Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

The rapid expansion of Gamelancer's followers and subscribers can be attributed to several key factors. First and foremost, the merging of Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Inc., and creative design studio JoyBox Media in 2022 played a critical role in enhancing the company's ability to develop a "Walled Garden ' approach to digital-channel ownership. By leveraging this creative + broadcast model on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, Gamelancer generates media inventory through daily organic video publications on its channels, attracting a massive and engaged audience.

Mike Cotton, President of Gamelancer Media, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, "Surpassing 40 million followers and subscribers is a testament to the remarkable growth and influence of Gamelancer Media Corp. We are proud to offer unique opportunities for brands, agencies, and creators to connect with our global media network. Our extensive reach and highly engaged user base offers a unique opportunity for our brand partners to establish authentic connections with our audience. These campaigns and engagements build further trust with our partners, help brands drive sales, and create a diverse recurring revenue stream across several categories for our business."

Surpassing 40 million followers on an exclusive owned-and-operated social media network brings a multitude of benefits to the Company and the brands, agencies, and creators it works with. For brand-partner campaigns, having access to such a large audience can mean extended reach and increased engagement, which can translate to greater ROI. As a service provider, Gamelancer Media Corp can command higher revenues for campaigns that target a larger audience, increasing the value of its services. Additionally, digital media company analyst valuations are partially based on follower statistics, with each user conservatively valued between $5 and $7.50. Therefore, surpassing 40 million followers can significantly increase the valuation of a digital media company, providing potential for greater investment and growth opportunities. Achieving this significant milestone can result in increased reach, revenue, and overall value for both brands and service providers in the digital media industry.

Gamelancer's Chairman and CEO, Jon Dwyer, further emphasized the company's commitment to offering exclusive access to partners, stating, "Our 40 million follower user base is a testament to the tremendous potential of Gamelancer's platform. Through our strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit, we have built a network that offers unparalleled opportunities for brands, agencies, and creators to engage with a passionate and diverse audience. We are excited to continue expanding our network and providing unrivaled value to our partners."

Looking ahead, Gamelancer has ambitious plans to further enhance its platform, expand its network, and solidify its position as a leader in the gaming and entertainment industry. The company will continue to invest in developing new brand and agency relationships, exploring innovative marketing strategies, and providing cutting-edge solutions for its partners.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit, a gaming developer based in the UK. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to 40+ million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of April 2023.

Visit us at https://gamelancer.com/ to join our email subscribers list and receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 627-8868

Email: ir@gamelancer.com

IR Email: info@gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gamelancer Media Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755854/Gamelancer-Media-Surpasses-40-Million-Followers-And-Subscribers