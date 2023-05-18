Africa Data Centres Announces that it Will Start Construction on a New Facility in Accra, Ghana

ACCRA, GHANA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Africa Data Centres ( www.AfricaDataCentres.com ), the largest network of interconnected, carrier-and cloud-neutral data centre facilities on the continent, announces that it will shortly start construction on its newly acquired land in the Central Business District of Accra, Ghana. The new facility has been designed for an initial 10 MW, which can expand to 30MW depending on demand. It will be the largest facility in West Africa todate, outside of Nigeria.

Data centres are the foundation of digitally led economic growth around the world; developing sustainable and self-sufficient ICT ecosystems is impossible without them. The new facility will be built on a part of the former Trade Fair showgrounds site, one of the key central locations in the city. The first phase is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

This new facility is part of Africa Data Centres' continental expansion plans spanning 10 of Africa's major economic hubs, including South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Angola. This unrivalled expansion, partly funded by the United States government's U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), is a significant initiative to accelerate private sector-led digital infrastructure and services in Africa.

"We continue to bring internationally recognised services and products through Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Africa Data Centres. Liquid already has the largest cross-border fibre network in Africa, and our data centres footprint expansion compliments this, enabling faster digital transformation on the continent," says Hardy Pemhiwa, Group CEO for Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

Mr. Scott Nathan, CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)said,"DFC is proud to support African Data Centres. This new facility in Accra will be an investment in critical infrastructure helping to better link the rapidly growing African population and market to global opportunities. DFC's commitment to strengthen ICT Infrastructure in West Africa is in keeping with the commitments President Biden made to mobilize private capital for the kind of high quality global infrastructure investments that improve peoples' lives. This new data centre will help accomplish that in Ghana and for the region, creating jobs by improving existing business conditions while at the same time attracting data-dependent companies looking to invest and expand their operations."

The US Government's Senior Advisor Mr. Amos Hochstein said, "This investment exemplifies the U.S. Government's commitment under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) to unlock public and private capital for sustainable infrastructure investment. Alongside the data centres in South Africa and Kenya, the Ghana data centre is laying the groundwork for a digital revolution on the continent.

Welcoming the new investment, Hon. Nana Akufo-Addo, The President of Ghana said, "The establishment of Africa Data Centre's new 10MW data centre, in the heart of Accra, is a significant step towards bridging the infrastructure gap, and developing further our digital economy. This investment and the Government's drive at digitising all sectors of the economy will enable us increase our capacity to access digital services, and help even more to attract foreign direct investment into our economy."

"Our new data centre in Ghana is a significant step towards Africa Data Centres' goal of narrowing the digital divide in the West Africa region. Hyper-scale data centres, preferred by major US tech companies, multinational corporations, banks and other local enterprises, are the speciality of Africa Data Centres. Additionally, our data centres are supported with independent solar and battery storage power, enabling us to bring digital technologies whilst mitigating our environmental impact," concluded Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group. Headquartered in London. Cassava Technologies has presence in 31 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 100,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. www.Liquid.tech

About Africa Data Centres:

Africa Data Centres is your trusted partner for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections across the African continent.

Africa Data Centres is Africa's largest network of interconnected, carrier, and cloud-neutral data centre facilities. Bringing international experts to the pan-African market. We are your trusted partner for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections across the African continent. Strategically located, our world-class facilities provide a home for all your business-critical data. Proudly African, we are dedicated to being the heart that beats your business.

Africa Data Centres' aim is to unveil various business opportunities and to develop a strategic network of partnerships. This will further strengthen Africa Data Centres' superiority in providing our customers with the highest standard of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities throughout Africa. www.AfricaDataCentres.com

A data centre is a physical location where a data centre provider stores computing machines and associated hardware equipment. The hardware contained within a centre ranges from the infrastructure that IT systems require, including servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. In the data centre industry, the primary measure of capacity is electricity consumption, specifically kilowatts (kW) and megawatts (MW). Africa Data Centres sells capacity to its wholesale colocation customers in megawatts as they require enough power for thousands of servers and related IT hardware.

About DFC:

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is America's development finance institution. DFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today. We invest across sectors including energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and technology. www.DFC.gov

