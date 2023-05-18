Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) (OTCQB: DHBUF) ("Delivra Health" or the "Company"), a consumer packaged goods leader uniquely positioned in the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce it will report its quarterly financial results for the three and nine months ending March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (EST) / 8:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss the financial results for the three and nine months ending March 31, 2023. Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Tasse, Chief Financial Officer of the Company will be conducting a question-and-answer session following management's prepared remarks.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada/USA Toll Free) or +1-604-638-5340 (International Toll). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Delivra Health Brands call. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's investor page by the end of the business day on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water and LivRelief, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.delivrahealthbrands.com.

Investor Relations:

Jack Tasse

Chief Financial Officer

IR@delivrahealth.com

1-877-915-7934

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166645