Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") further to the Company's press release dated May 1, 2023, the Company announces that there will be a further delay in the filing of its annual audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 required pursuant to Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (the "Instrument"). The delay is due to the auditors' assessment of the time required for the remaining audit procedures, and the auditors' review process. However, the auditors have confirmed that they now have the required documentation to complete the audit. Both the Company and its auditors continue to work diligently towards the completion and filing of the annual audited financial statements.

The Instrument required that the Company's audited financial statements and MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 be filed by May 1, 2023. The Company and its auditor are in the process of completing the associated audit work to complete the audited financial statements. The Company expects that the audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be completed and filed on or before May 31, 2023 (the "Required Filings").

In connection with the anticipated delays in making the Required Filings within the time periods mandated by the Instrument, the Company made an application for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") to the Alberta Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, and the MCTO was issued on May 3, 2023. The MCTO restricts all trading by the Company's CEO and CFO in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect. The issuance of the MCTO will not affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade their securities. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Required Filings are filed or until it is revoked or varied.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines described in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release for so long as it remains in default of the requirement to make the Required Filings. The Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding and the Company has no material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision.

