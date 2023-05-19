

Tokaido Shinkansen N700S high speed train (Provided by Central Japan Railway Company)

TOKYO, May 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Toshiba Supreme Consortium (HTSC) consisting of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), Toshiba Corporation (TSE: 6502) and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation has been awarded the order to build 12 sets of new generation high speed trains (144 cars) by Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC). The contract is worth approximately 124 billion Japanese Yen. HTSC will deliver the trains based on the most advanced N700S of Central Japan Railway Company. The delivery will begin in 2026.THSRC started operation of high speed trains in 2007 between Taipei and Kaohsiung introducing Japanese Shinkansen system. The new trains will enhance the capacity of passenger services.The 300m length train will be put into operation at maximum speed of 300km/h. The new high speed train based on N700S will be lighter and have better aerodynamic performance compared with the existing 700T. It will be energy efficient by adopting the compact traction system combining silicon carbide (SiC) device with blower-less cooling system. The new train will be equipped with lithium-ion batteries (SCiBTM) to power the train at low speed in case of power outage.In Taiwan, many people are using the reliable high speed railway adopting the technologies of Japanese Shinkansen which has proved unparalleled safety and reliability. We expect that more people select environmentally friendly high speed railway as a result of introducing new rolling stock.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and AutomotiveSystems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.About Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (TISS):Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (TISS) is the core company promoting Toshiba Group's business in social infrastructure. Split off from Toshiba Corporation in 2017, TISS and its group companies promote realization of a reliable products and systems for a sustainable future that is safe and secure, and seeks to improve value for customers with solutions for social and industrial infrastructure, buildings and facilities. Visit the company's web site www.global.toshiba/jp/company/infrastructure.html.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.