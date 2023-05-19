Anzeige
Freitag, 19.05.2023
19.05.2023 | 11:34
Repeat notice of initial public offering of Grab2Go AS shares and extension of the offering period

Grab2Go AS (registry code 16014547, Veskiposti tn 2-1002, 10138, Tallinn,
Estonia, hereinafter "Grab2Go" or "Issuer") reminds that the initial public
offering of its shares is ongoing as notified by Grab2Go on 5th May 2023 via
the Company Announcement. The offering is based on a description of the company
prepared by Grab2Go, available on the Grab2Go website at
https://www.grab2go.eu/investors. 

In order to increase awareness of the Issuer and enable more investors to
participate at the offering, Grab2Go has decided to extend the offering period
until 6th June 2023. Thus, the offering period of the initial public offering
of Grab2Go shares is from 8th May 2023 at 10:00 until 6th June 2023 at 16:00
Estonian time. 

Comment by Grab2Go Management Board member Mart Viilipus:

The CEO of the company Mart Viilipus explained that extending the offering
period enables to increase the awareness of the product and the market.
"Interest towards our activities has been remarkable and numerous discussions
related to the share offer have raised many questions. This is understandable
as so far we have operated with our customers behind closed doors and, thus,
awareness of our product and services is limited and requires more explanations
and time. Our product and development activities change the current business
processes of operating pharmacies and convenience stores. We bring innovation
to this field and raise the effectiveness of our clients' business processes.
By extending the offering period we wish to explain and introduce our product
more thoroughly and give investors additional time to analyse the offer" said
Mr. Viilipus and added that more detailed information on products, clients and
target markets can be found from the company description document. 

The capital raised shall be used for product development, increasing the team
and enhancing the production and sales capacity. "We are currently raising
capital to boost the growth of the company. We are constantly working with
clients to secure additional agreements with new orders" noted Mr. Viilipus
firmly and encouraged all who consider investing to take a closer look at the
company's plans. 



Overview of the essential terms of the offering

Up to 992,000 ordinary shares of Grab2Go are publicly offered. If the interest
in the offering is high and the investor demand exceeds the number of shares
offered, the Issuer has the right to increase the number of shares in the
offering up to 1,091,200 shares. 

The estimated revenue of the offering is approximately EUR 1,200,000, or up to
EUR 1,320,000 in the case of oversubscription. Grab2Go intends to use the
revenue from the offering for product and team development as well as for
increasing its production and sales capabilities. 

Grab2Go has submitted an application for admission to trading of all its shares
including the new shares issued in the course of the offering on the
Multilateral Trading Facility First North. 

The offering period during which the shares can be subscribed for will begin on
8 May 2023 at 10:00 and ends on 6 June 2023 at 16:00 (Estonian time). 

The offer price is fixed at EUR 1.21 per share of which EUR 0.10 is the nominal
value and EUR 1.11 is the issue premium. Only an integer number of shares can
be subscribed for. 

Investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact the operator of
its securities account opened at the Estonian Register of Securities or a
financial institution who is a member of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and
manages its securities account at the Estonian Register of Securities. 

Important updated dates

The below timeline specifies the most important dates related to the offer.

8 May 2023 at 10:00   Start of the offering period              
6 June 2023 at 16:00   End of the offering period               
On or about 8 June 2023 Announcement on the results of the offering      
On or about 12 June   Settlement of the offering               
 2023                                      
On or about 13 June   First day of trading on First North          
 2023                                      
On or about 21 June   Increase the share capital in the commercial register 
 2023                                      
On or about 26 June   First trading day of new shares on Nasdaq Tallinn First
 2023           North                         

Given that the already issued shares belonging to the major shareholder of
Grab2Go that are lent to Swedbank AS are used for settlement purposes, it is
possible to start trading with the shares on the following day after
settlement. The reference in the schedule to 26 June 2023 concerns the first
trading day of the shares issued by Grab2Go to Swedbank AS to enable the
repayment of the loan. 

Contacts for additional information:

Reio Orasmäe
Chief Sales Officer and co-founder
Contact: reio@grab2go.eu; 56877090

Member of the management board of Grab2Go, Mart Viilipus

mart@grab2go.eu; 53053173



Grab2Go is an Estonian public liability company that develops and produces
smart, independent, unmanned and robotised convenience store and pharmacy
technology and sales points. 



Important information:

This notice is an advertisement for securities within the meaning of Regulation
No 2017/1129/EU of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and of the Council
and does not constitute an offer to sell the shares of the Issuer or invitation
to subscribe to the shares of the Issuer. Before deciding to invest we ask the
investors to acquaint themselves with the Issuer's company description and if
needed consult with an expert. Decision to acquire the shares of the Issuer
should be based only on the information presented in the company description of
the Issuer. 

The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published,
distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the
United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, or in any
other country or circumstance where the publication, sharing or transmission
would be unlawful or to any persons to whom the competent authorities have
applied financial sanctions. The Issuer's shares will be publicly offered only
in the Republic of Estonia and the sale or offer of the shares shall not take
place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be
unlawful without the exception or qualification of law or to any persons to
whom the competent authorities have applied financial sanctions. 

Shares are offered solely based on the company description and the offer is
intended only for the persons to whom the company description is directed at.
The present notice is not reviewed or confirmed by any supervisory authority,
and it does not constitute a prospectus.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
