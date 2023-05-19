The investment enables the privacy-first ad tech company to improve and scale its audience segmentation solution, A-Type

Covatic, developer of a best-in-class privacy-first audience targeting solution, today announced it raised $5 million in its Series A funding round, led by Manchester-based venture capital investor Praetura Ventures. Covatic's solution enables personalised targeting in a future-proof and ethical way. The investment will be used to further develop its technology while bringing it to the global advertising and media market. Other investors include Creative UK's Creative Growth Fund and Comcast.

Covatic's ID-less, privacy-first technology helps brands understand their audiences without extracting, collecting or sharing individual consumer data. Individual consumer data is kept within a user's device not sent to the cloud. By mapping content consumption and device characteristics, inputs, and sensor data to audience segments, it identifies when, where, and how an individual engages with content, helping to inform segment profiles and predict consumer behaviours. This, in turn, allows brands to effectively reach their target audience.

Covatic participated in the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator in 2020, a program that connects startups to senior executives at Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky for mentorship and business development. Since then, Covatic has continued to innovate and deploy its solutions to global brands.

"I'm so proud of the progress we've made, and this investment is a testament to that," says Nick Pinks, CEO. "Online privacy is the most important issue facing the media ecosystem. By creating a solution that has privacy built at its core, we're empowering media companies to deliver better content and advertising experiences. The next step for us is to use this investment to improve and scale our platforms and market reach."

Peter Carway, Head of EIS at Praetura Ventures, said: "The technology behind Covatic is cutting edge and perfectly balances advertising effectiveness with data protection and security. The global customer base is also proof that the solution is pioneering in the field, highly scalable and effective, and we have nothing but admiration for the way Nick and the team have continued to interact and progress with global brands while negotiating the fundraise process. Above all, we're really excited to be partnering with Covatic and looking forward to supporting the team."

About Covatic

Covatic helps media companies deliver private-by-design, addressable advertising without exposing personal data. Its pioneering ID-less, privacy-first technology covers all major platforms, enabling companies to maximise addressable reach and return, and build trust with high-value audiences, without commercial compromise. Working with global media companies and offering an innovative, highly scalable and future-proof ad solution, Covatic is setting a new standard for the industry.

As a certified B Corp company based in Birmingham, sustainability and employee opportunities are at the forefront of Covatic's business strategies. The company actively works with media companies, universities, and local organisations to stimulate innovation and investment outside of London.

About Praetura Ventures

About Praetura Ventures

Praetura Ventures is a Manchester-based venture capital firm which invests in early-stage, high-growth businesses across the UK, with a particular focus on supporting entrepreneurs across the North of England.

Praetura Ventures is committed to adding value post-investment and providing the 'more than money' support that businesses need to grow, including additional expertise, resources, networks and guidance, to its investee companies.

Since 2019, Praetura Ventures has backed 33 companies, including North West headquartered businesses Culture Shift, XR Games and Peak.

The firm also has a Venture Partner programme an innovative and collaborative initiative that is aimed at experienced, connected and successful individuals who have a desire to add value and potentially provide mentorship, advice, introductions and investment to the next generation of entrepreneurs. In just a few months, the firm has grown its Venture Partner base to 85+ members, typically C-suite level individuals.



