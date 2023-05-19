Land Betterment Corporation: Betterment Harvest Realizes Record Week of Production

JC Fresh Farms produces a record 315,700 pounds of grape/medley tomatoes during the second week of May

Orangeline Farms produces a record of over 14,000 cases of sweet snack peppers the same week

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, today announced that its subsidiary, Betterment Harvest, recently realized a record week of production between its JC Fresh and Orangeline Farms located in Ontario, Canada. The record-setting, second week of May production follows a successful 2023 crop planting and an initial pick that was one week earlier compared to last year. Additionally, the farms have secured record contract pricing for the 2023 season.

Matt Tatomir, Co-President of Betterment Harvest and Founder of JC Fresh and Orangeline Farms, commented, "We applaud our world-class team for a great start to this season and the 2023 year where we have been outperforming on almost every metric. Also, the technology we have implemented along with gained efficiencies in picking practices, has enabled us to materially reduce our operating costs. We are proud of the accomplishments we have made to date, and we believe we can continue to gain on our current momentum throughout the rest of the season."

Betterment Harvest's record production week included:

14,200 cases of sweet, mini-snack peppers at Orangeline Farms;

Over 315,700 pounds of grape/medley tomatoes at JC Fresh Farms; and

On a consolidated basis, generated a record weekly revenue of $894,500.

JC Fresh Farms

JC Fresh Farms comprises 33-acres of hi-tech double poly greenhouses with the ability to expand operations by an additional 17 acres of high-tech diffused glass. The facility is located in Kingsville Ontario, Canada and is currently in production with a focus in the exclusive specialty tomato class.

Orangeline Farms

Orangeline Farms, located in Leamington, Ontario resides on 120 acres of land and is comprised of 20-acres of hi-tech, double poly greenhouse and an additional 12-acre hi-tech glass facility. The facility is currently in production with a focus on the exclusive sweet, snack-pepper market. Orangeline expects to grow nearly 500,000 pepper plants during the 2023 growing season, yielding approximately 5 million pounds of product annually.

Customer and Sales Channels

Both JC Fresh Farms' and Orangeline Farms' crop is fully committed to the top produce marketers in the world, and on fixed-price contracts which allow for solid revenue forecasting and management of both variable and fixed costs. The contractual arrangement allow Betterment Harvest to lock in revenue and access to the world's leading retailers requiring hundreds of thousands of pounds weekly.

Betterment Harvest

Betterment Harvest, a Land Betterment company, is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company with a highly scalable model and the off-take agreements to support its growth plan. Operational footprint spans from Ontario Canada to Perry County Kentucky with over 65 acres of operational CEA. To learn more, visit bettermentharvest.com.

Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

