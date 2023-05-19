New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2023) - Vash Media Inc., a digital media management company, has completed 10 years of branding services to a wide range of local, national, and international businesses in various industry sectors. The company was founded by Aanchal Vash while pursuing her undergraduate degree and has been helping different companies in solidifying their digital brand and online presence since then.





Aanchal Vash





So far, the company has offered its service to several businesses including, but not limited to, EQFootprints, Office Pub & Grill, Veere, GloProNet, American Alumni Association, University of Toronto and many more.

On reaching the 10th year of a successful journey, the founder of Vash Media Inc. congratulated the team members behind the milestone and said that their goals and values remain the same as they were back in 2012.

"Seeing our clients smile as they see their digital presence grow brings us so much joy. We at Vash Media love to add value and see people succeed. I dedicate these 10 years of success to my team and clients, who both are a manifestation of our values and utmost dedication," said a message from the founder.

An internet-based business, Vash Media Inc. offers all kinds of branding services. The branding agency has categorized services for existing businesses to newly-starting ones. From creating the business's logo to establishing a full-fledged brand, Vash Media Inc. has attempted to make itself count as a one-stop solution for thought leaders and industry experts.

About Vash Media Inc.

Vash Media Inc. is a full-service, impact-driven branding agency that provides services from setting up, rebranding, and growing digital presence. The company has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and remains committed to its goals and values for the future. Working under the motto of "Helping You Be Seen," the branding agency has garnered significant success over a decade and has helped numerous clients achieve their marketing targets.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.vashmediainc.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vash-media-inc/about/

Aanchal Vash:

Email: info@aanchalvash.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aanchalvash/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aanchalvash/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aanchalvash

