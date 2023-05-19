Lexington, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2023) - A US-based SaaS service and product development company, SaaS Partners, has turned five with significant success in the industry. The company, founded by tech entrepreneur Patrick Parker in 2017, has so far bagged $4M in annual revenues and received awards for several of the successful projects in its portfolio. It has provided services to numerous SaaS founders to date, and built and scaled startups in various industries including fintech, edtech, healthcare, health and wellness, enterprise communications, logistics, HRM, and equine.





SaaS Partners has worked with over a hundred clients in the SaaS space and is considered one of the most experienced software development companies in the US. In addition, the company, after finding massive success working with venture-backed startups, is eyeing revenue growth of more than $10M over the next 3 years.

In its brief six year journey, SaaS Partners has helped tech entrepreneurs find success by building 'world-class' products focused on new revenue generation and automating processes for sustainability and continued growth. The founder, Patrick Parker believes that the company, with an experienced team of tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs, has achieved a 'remarkable amount of success' in a short period of time and hopes to grow more significantly in the years to come.

They are working heavily with both startups and enterprises on implementing artificial intelligence into existing workflows to drive productivity and unlock new levers of growth.

The SaaS industry in the US is consistently burgeoning with its value estimated at $108 billion in 2020. This figure is expected to jump to $225 billion in 2025, and companies like SaaS Partners will have a big role to play in it.

