pixiv Inc.: pixiv to Celebrate Topping 100 Billion Characters Posted to pixiv as Novels by Holding a Writing Contest

1000-Word Writing Contest Opening on Friday, May 19

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / pixiv, the communications platform operated by pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv," Office: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda) where users can share illustrations, manga, and novels, will be holding a writing contest opening on May 19, to celebrate a cumulative total of more than 100 billion characters posted to pixiv as novels.

pixiv novels

850,000 users have posted a cumulative total of more than 19.8 million works to pixiv novels over the course of the 16 years since the service was launched in 2007. pixiv extends heartfelt gratitude for the support of the many creators and fans who enjoy sharing their work on the service, allowing it to reach this large milestone of more than 100 billion characters posted. pixiv novels will continue to operate as a service where writers and readers can gather to bond over their love of literary work.

Outline of the "1000 Words Contest" commemorating 100 billion characters posted to pixiv novels

Contest Details: https://www.pixiv.net/novel/contest/1000words

Contest Period:

Friday, May 19, 2023 - Friday, June 30th, 2023, 11:59 pm JST

Entry Categories:

·Original Novel Category

·Freestyle Category (essays, scripts, fan fiction, etc.)

Contest theme (for both categories):

Write a story or essay on the theme "message in a bottle" in 1000 words or less.

Creators are invited to write works conveying a message, as they would put a message into a bottle to set afloat in the pixiv Sea!

How to Participate:

Post a novel on pixiv labeled with the contest tag for either of the categories: "1000 Words Contest Original Novel" or "1000 Words Contest Freestyle."

Prizes:

Original Novel Category

·Winning stories printed in an anthology

·A pixiv novels original fountain pen and ink set, and an acrylic block featuring a highlight scene from your story

Freestyle Category (lottery)

·A pixiv novels original fountain pen and ink set

* For details, please refer to the contest page.

* Prizes may be subject to change.

A Twitter one-hour writing session event is also scheduled to take place. Details will be listed on the contest page and on the pixiv novels Editorial Team's official Twitter account (in Japanese).

About pixiv novels https://www.pixiv.net/novel

On pixiv novels (pixiv's novel posting feature) users post an average of more than 35,000 works per week, and the service receives more than 100 million views weekly. The community posts novels in a wide variety of genres, and the service also supports many writing challenges thought of by its users and publisher-sponsored contests.

pixiv novels Editorial Team's official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/pixiv_shosetsu

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities, FANBOX, encouraging creators' activities, and the 3D project VRoid.

Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda

Established: July 25, 2005

Inquiries: Takahashi and Nishidoi

Email: info@pixiv.co.jp

