Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2023) - E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 23rd, 2023 at 200p ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-epr/.

We will discuss the Company's plans including the purpose of its upcoming drill program on the Tetepisca Property, located in the Tetepisca Graphite District, in the North Shore Region of Quebec. Management will present the Company's latest corporate presentation. We will also cover E-Power's plans for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. Following the presentation, there will be time for a Q&A session. The webinar will be hosted by Mining Analyst David Talbot of Red Cloud Securities.

Commodities to be covered: Graphite

About E-Power Resources Inc

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

E-Power Resources Inc

James Cross, President and CEO

4387013736

info@e-powerresources.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com

www.redcloudfs.com

