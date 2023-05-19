Uplift Education: Uplift Gradus Preparatory Teacher, Syntyche Green, Recognized by the City of DeSoto for Excellence in Teaching

DESOTO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Syntyche Green, ELA 4th grade teacher at Uplift Gradus Preparatory, a free, public, college-preparatory charter school that serves PreK -5th grade located in DeSoto, has been chosen as the DeSoto Teacher of the Year. Green was nominated by her peers at one of the most highly regarded schools in the Uplift Education network.

"When we choose the instructional and non-instruction staff members of the year they are completely nominated by the staff. Internally, Ms. Green was nominated because she brings a ray of sunshine to our campus. She leads with love and positivity and that shines bright with the staff as well as the kids," said Chermanda Frazier, Academic Director. She was contacted by the DeSoto Mayor's office to present Green with the recognition at a recent City Council meeting.

Frazier continued, "We have an excellent relationship with the City of DeSoto, and they reach out to us pretty frequently throughout the year. Our student ambassador attended a council meeting to help support the city and represent the student population. Being honored in a public way is a big deal,we wanted Ms. Green to know the impact she made within our school and students'lives, and the team at the City of DeSoto helped facilitate that! I am proud of Ms. Green and the work she has done academically for our scholars."

Green joined the charter school network in the spring of 2018 as a 3rd-grade teacher at Uplift Heights in West Dallas and moved into her current position as a 4th-grade ELA teacher at Uplift Gradus beginning in the 2022 school year.

When asked about the highlights of her role at Uplift Gradus, she said, "I like planning with my team because it gives us good collaboration. I really like talking with my 3rd and 5th-grade teams because it gives us a vertical alignment piece without getting bogged down simply with the students' academics. We get to talk about the struggles they are having or things that worked well so that in my area I can support them and my students."

As a resident of DeSoto, Green has prioritized the opportunity to build a good relationship within the city and Uplift Gradus community with scholars and parents. "We have hosted events on the weekend where we have fun and go skating with parents and scholars. I even had a birthday party at the skating rink to build that family feeling. I would like to let them know that we are connected inside the classroom. My kids also attend Uplift Gradus, it is a whole family community experience."

"It is such a privilege and pleasure to be here at Uplift Gradus. I knew when I Interviewed that I was going to be joining something great.I feel honored to be recognized by the city I love and being able to serve the community's rising students," she concluded. This is the first teacher to be recognized by the City of Desoto for Uplift Gradus Preparatory.

