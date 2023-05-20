Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2023) - WealthVP, an SaaS-based platform leading in the investment landscape, announces its achievement of 100% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. The company's performance underscores its strong market traction.

WEALTHVP

Since its inception over two years ago, WealthVP has disrupted the traditional venture capital model by offering a hand-held approach to fundraising. Unlike data aggregator services, WealthVP combines a matching platform, community, and personalized concierge support to connect founders and investors.

"We are thrilled to report our impressive 100% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth," said Leif Hartwig, Chief Executive Officer of WealthVP.

WealthVP's recent release of its 2.0 version in February 2023 further strengthened its position in the market. This update introduced a community element to the platform, facilitating networking and collaboration opportunities among investors and founders.

Additionally, the company plans to expand its offerings to include real estate investment opportunities soon, providing even greater diversification options for its investor network.

About WealthVP

