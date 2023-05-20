New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2023) - Kravets Wehby Gallery is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting the first New York solo exhibition, "Alien in Spaces", by the critically acclaimed artist, Sejiro Avoseh. This highly anticipated event underscores the gallery's commitment to promoting groundbreaking art that challenges boundaries and sparks dialogue. The exhibition will open with a reception on May 18, 2023, and will continue until June 10, 2023.







Following his sell-out group show at the gallery earlier this year, Avoseh returns to Kravets Wehby Gallery with a compelling new body of work. His art has consistently found a place in esteemed collections such as The Schorr Collection, The Frank Cohen Collection, and the recently inaugurated Charles Museum. "Alien in Spaces" represents another leap in the artist's continually evolving journey, highlighting his unique ability to navigate complex cultural tensions through his work.

"Alien in Spaces" promises a rich visual experience, showcasing Avoseh's dynamic use of color and inventive manipulation of painted surfaces. Known for his layered oil paintings that pulsate with vitality and chromatic intensity, Avoseh's latest works continue to push the boundaries of visual expression. They reflect his experiences as a citizen of Nigeria navigating spaces that once colonised his home country, offering poignant commentary on these complex historical and personal relationships.

This exhibition underlines Kravets Wehby Gallery's ongoing commitment to championing innovative and thought-provoking art. Following the opening reception, the gallery looks forward to welcoming members of the public to appreciate the remarkable evolution of Avoseh's artistic practice

For more information about the exhibition, visit the gallery's website at https://www.kravetswehbygallery.com. For press inquiries and additional details, contact marc@kravetswehbygallery.com or call +2349085833431.

