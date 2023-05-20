The Mammoth Foundation Expands The Global Presence Of Giant Mammoth Chain "GMMT"

The Mammoth Foundation successfully launched the third-generation public blockchain main-net, "Giant Mammoth Chain." Giant Mammoth Chain is a main net project with its own web 3.0-based blockchain technology.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2023 / Earlier this year. the Mammoth Foundation successfully launched the third-generation public blockchain main-net, "Giant Mammoth Chain." Giant Mammoth Chain is a main net project with web 3.0-based blockchain technology. The Mammoth Foundation is now expanding the worldwide presence of its Giant Mammoth Chain to make it more accessible to a global user base.

The POSA consensus method is used in its implementation to achieve its goal. Its advanced features include improved throughput, cheaper network gas costs, compatibility with EVM, and risk reduction, making it well-suited for applications that create their own chain.

The Mammoth Foundation collaborates with domestic and international players to create a leading global network covering all future digital content and platforms, particularly focusing on web 3.0, gaming, metaverse, and NFT marketplace services.

The company is working on expanding businesses utilizing blockchain technology by strategically collaborating with global companies. The Mammoth Foundation aims to strengthen development-friendly chains by minimizing migration costs and shortening the development time so that blockchain and non-blockchain industries can successfully leverage blockchain to their advantage.

About GMMT Ecosystem.

GMMT is developing a blockchain life ecosystem with numerous lifestyle-oriented services such as eParadise (C2E) for writers, EDEM, NFT Marketplace, Cokill (S2E), an E-Commerce Platform, a Blockchain Game Platform Ganesha(P2E), and L2E Platform that allows users to enjoy everyday activities and hobbies.

Mammoth Foundation Chairman (CEO of Giant Mammoth Chain), Baek Jong-Yun stated, "We are doing our best to expand content and offer new services continuously. We are ensuring accessibility for international users and raising awareness of GMMT among international investors." He added, "We are working hard to establish our presence worldwide and are constantly adding listings on major exchanges to lead the blockchain market trend."

About Mammoth Foundation.

Giant Mammoth Chain Inc., doing business as Mammoth Foundation, was established in 2020.

Starting with the first listing on the New York virtual currency exchange Bitmart in January 2023, GMMT has steadily secured overseas exchanges such as CITEX and Deepcoin, making it possible to trade in 10 places. Most recently, it was additionally listed on the Coinstore exchange, confirming its fifth listing only in April.

