Montavista Ltd: Montavista showcases lithium metal battery products at the 15th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2023)

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16th, the 15th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2023) opened at the Shenzhen World Convention and Exhibition Center, and attracted more than 2,500 exhibitors and 140,000 visitors on the first day. CIBF is held biennially in China, and has become the largest battery fair in the world. This year, Montavista Energy Technologies Cooperation (Montavista) has showcased its multiple series of lithium metal battery products in "the China International Battery Industry Cooperation Summit", one of CIBF's key events. As a keynote speaker, Professor Zhang Yuegang, founder of Montavista, was invited to delivered a speech on "Lithium Metal Battery Technology Roadmap and Application Perspectives". Experts from domestic and foreign battery industry, as well as official delegations from Germany, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Spain, and the Netherlands attended the Summit.





During the Summit, Professor Zhang had an extensive discussion with industrial experts, covering topics on lithium metal battery technology development trend, global battery market landscape, and perspectives of building an sustainable ecosystem for international battery industry. As the lightest solid element with extremely high electrochemical reactivity, he said, lithium is the ultimate anode material for high-energy-density batteries. After years of extensive research and commercialization efforts, Montavista has greatly improved the safety and stability of product-grade lithium metal batteries. Multiple types of ultra-high energy density lithium metal cells have already been validated in specific application scenarios by domestic and foreign customers. With continuous product iteration and further improvement of their overall performance, lithium metal batteries will be widely used in many application fields such as electric aviation and electric vehicles. To boosting this process, Montavista is looking forward to cooperation with global industrial partners and customers.

In the exhibition, Montavista's ultra-high energy density METARY® E series products attracted attention of many industrial experts. This series of products are mainly used in scenarios such as stratospheric solar-powered aircrafts that require extremely high single-charge flight time. The mass-specific energy density of the product-grade METARY® E series lithium metal battery exceeds 500Wh/kg, and that of the lab-grade prototype has reached as high as 600Wh/kg. In addition, the products of long-cycling METARY® EL series (>400Wh/kg after 250 cycles), ultra-high-power METARY® P series (continuous discharge rate > 10C), and the large-capacity (47Ah and 100Ah) METAXELL® S series A-samples, that are targeting for electric vehicle applications, have also attracted much attention from visitors.

The showcasing of Montavista's lithium metal battery products in the International Battery Industry Cooperation Summit of CIBF will help the company build stronger ties with the global industrial partners. Montavista will continue to pursue lithium metal battery product innovation, and with broader international cooperation, make contributions to the global "decarbonization" goals by promoting the sustainable development of battery industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081725/Professor_Zhang_Lithium_Metal_Battery_Technology_Roadmap_Application_Perspectives.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/montavista-showcases-lithium-metal-battery-products-at-the-15th-china-international-battery-fair-cibf2023-301830442.html