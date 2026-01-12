HONG KONG, Jan 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Kicking off a brand-new year, the 52nd HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, 17th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and 24th Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, running over four consecutive days. Highly international in scope, the three fairs are bringing together exhibitors and buyers from around the world, creating networking and business opportunities and helping to foster cross-regional trade cooperation.The Joint Opening Ceremony for the Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair was held this morning, officiated by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Dr Bernard Chan, HKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong and HKTDC Toys Advisory Committee Chairman Bryant Chan.Jenny Koo, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: 'The three fairs, themed 'New Play for All', cover three key areas: play, growth and creativity. As Asia's flagship trade event of its kind, the Toys & Games Fair is tapping into the immense potential of the pop toy and collectibles market. This year, we have launched the new 'Pop & Play' pavilion. Open to both trade buyers and the public, the pavilion offers enhanced cross-sector business opportunities, facilitating collaboration and enabling interaction with fans and collectors of designer toys."Ms Koo added: 'The three fairs have attracted more than 2,600 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions, including new participants from Bangladesh, New Zealand and Norway, alongside returning exhibitors from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Asia-Pacific including ASEAN, the Middle East, South Africa, Europe and the United States, presenting a truly international lineup. The HKTDC has organised over 200 buyer missions from more than 40 countries and regions to attend and source products at the fairs. In addition to traditional distributors and importers, we have also invited major e-commerce platforms, importers, department stores, specialty retailers, retail chains and sourcing offices, creating new cross-regional and cross-sector opportunities for the industry."Three fairs reveal multiple product trendsSeveral product trends are emerging from this year's exhibitors, pointing the way forward for the industry to gain a first-mover advantage. These trends include:- Pop culture and collectibles toys: The 'kidult' and toy collecting markets continue to grow in popularity, injecting strong growth momentum into the toy industry. The 'Pop & Play' pavilion brings together some 150 famous local and international IPs ' including top names such as B.Duck, CardFun, CR7' LIFE, Hot Toys, LAURA, Moshow Toys, Play Bonito', Room One, threezero, TUTU MOKEY and more. Some IPs will launch fair premieres and global limited-edition collectibles, including MOMOLAND's debut dolls (Booth: CH-F16); TUTU MOKEY collectible figurines and art sculptures limited to 100 and 88 pieces globally (Booth: CH-F05); CM Concepts Limited's Mazinger Z Playing Cards, limited to 1,500 sets worldwide (Booth: CH-G06); and Dongguan Manbo Brand Management Co., Ltd's Father Joka doll, limited to 100 pieces (Booth: CH-A16).In addition, the Kidult World in Hall 3E will showcase toys catering to adults, including the popular NARUTO Collectible Metal Keychain (Booth: 3E-E13); the officially licensed Transformers Generation One: AMK MINI Series Model Kit (WAVE 3) (Booth: 3E-C02); and a premium jigsaw puzzle from Poland (Booth: 3E-C13).- Happy Ageing products in demand: With ageing populations becoming a global reality, toys and games designed specifically for seniors or intergenerational family fun have become a rapidly growing product category. The new Happy Ageing label is being introduced at this year's Toys & Games Fair to help buyers identify toys and related products for seniors. More than 40 exhibitors will adopt the label and showcase relevant products, including colour-sorting exercises designed by a Hong Kong exhibitor that train muscles in the thumb, index and middle fingers using clips (Booth: 1CON-015); a companion plush toy that alleviates loneliness and soothes emotions for seniors (Booth: 1D-C38); and the DIY Flip Monster from Taiwan (Booth: 1D-C13).- Sustainable products stimulate demand: In recent years, more parents have opted for eco-friendly toys to reduce their environmental impact, reflecting the trend for sustainable consumption. In addition to the Green Toys zone at the Toys & Games Fair, both the toys and stationery events employ the Green Solutions label for identification, with more than 400 exhibitors displaying the green leaf logo this year ' an increase of approximately 10% compared to 2025.In the Green Toys zone, one exhibitor presents the Beach Life OBP Material Beach Funnel Set crafted from ocean bound plastic (OBP), transforming plastic waste that might otherwise pollute the oceans into delightful and engaging toys, while simultaneously sparking children's boundless creativity and hands-on skills on the beach (Booth: 1C-D02). At the Baby Products Fair, an exhibitor is showcasing baby push walker toys, certified under the FSC and Global Recycling Standard (GRS) and reflecting eco-friendly, sustainable and responsible production practices aligned with forest conservation goals (Booth: 3F-G26).- Learning and play combined: Many parents favour products that enhance their children's cognitive, social, intellectual and aesthetic development, enabling learning through play. This trend has driven demand for educational and intellectually stimulating products. At the Toys & Games Fair, a Hong Kong exhibitor is showcasing Canadarm toys (Booth: 1E-C35) that allow children to assemble and operate robotic arms, fostering an interest in machinery while developing grip strength and hand-eye coordination. Another exhibitor is presenting its 2-in-1 Digital Microscope & Telescope, integrating STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) natural sciences into toys (Booth: 1E-A02).- Korean film/TV-related products become a new focus: Blending music, action and fashion, the popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters has garnered significant attention. The character Derpy is particularly well-known, with its squishy catering to the growing fanbase for KPop characters (Booth: 1E-B16). The exhibitor also features a replica of the Gonggi Tossing Game featured in Season 2 of Squid Game, bringing to life one of Korea's most iconic childhood games while allowing fans to relive the thrill of the series.Pinkfong, the Korean brand beloved by children for its Baby Shark videos and toys, makes its debut appearance with the Pinkfong Baby Shark Alphabet Learning Bus, a best-selling early-learning toy that helps preschoolers explore letters and vocabulary (Booth: 1CON-044).Interactive activities and IP development opportunities at 'Pop & Play'The inaugural 'Pop & Play' pavilion not only showcases trendy toys from around 150 popular IPs but also features a series of interactive elements ' including photo opportunities, creative exchanges and autograph sessions ' allowing buyers and the public to fully experience the pop toy culture. Activities commenced today with artist Joey Thye sharing her journey from an IP enthusiast and investor to an IP creator during the 'IP Walkthrough with Joey Thye' event. Renowned artists and designers will share their creative insights and artistic visions through seminars and autograph sessions, including b.wing, founder of la b.wing Galerie Ltd; Kenny Wong, creator of the iconic Molly and founder of Brothersfree; Steven Choi, founder of Zu and Pi; and Winson Ma, founder and creative director of Winson Classic Creation. On 14 January (Wednesday), in the key thematic seminar titled 'Explosive Growth of IP Economy: from Local Success to Global Reach', Maxim Wang, Head of Toys Category, Alibaba 1688 and Leung Man Lai Lily, CEO and Co-Founder, Nikopicto Limited, will delve into the enormous business opportunities and future trends presented by the collectible toy industry.Mascots Ah Pop and Ah Play will make appearances in the 'Pop & Play' pavilion for interactive photo opportunities with visitors. In addition, Hot Toys will showcase eye-catching giant statues including Marvel's Iron Man, Disney's Stitch and Star Wars' Grogu COSBI. threezero will display the giant statue of ROBO-DOU Evangelion 13 from 'Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition', while Asia Partners will exhibit a rare Cristiano Ronaldo autographed jersey and Semk Global Marketing Limited will present its inflatable and fibreglass B.Duck installations.This year's Toys & Games Fair continues to feature group pavilions from the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan and Korea, as well as the World of Toys Pavilion, featuring selected European exhibitors. The popular Smart-Tech Toys and Games from last year will present toys with smart and AI functions, such as a smart remote-controlled transforming ball operated via smartphone (Booth: 1C-F02) and artificial intelligence (AI) cat dolls (Booth: 1D-A36).Two zones expand at the Baby Products FairAt the Baby Products Fair, the World of Strollers and Gear and ODM Strollers and Gear zones are together hosting approximately 230 exhibitors, with an increase in both exhibitor numbers and fair area compared to last year. The Selection of Europe Pavilion is returning in 2026 together with the Korean and Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association pavilions.Both the Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair continue to feature the popular Brand Name Gallery, bringing together over 380 well-known brands from around the globe and allowing buyers to source the latest designs and high-quality products from a variety of manufacturers. These include educational toys from Eastcolight at the Toys Fair (Booth: 1E-A02), the Fetchin' Fun Pet Splash Pad (Booth: 1D-B02) and the Claw Crane based on the classic Pac-Man game (Booth: 1E-B20). Meanwhile, the Baby Products Fair features items such as a minimalist, safe pushchair with freely combinable accessories (Booth: 3G-A03).Stationery & School Supplies Fair welcomes New Zealand exhibitor for the first timeJointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair welcomes exhibitors from New Zealand for the first time, showcasing a range of optical magnifiers. The fair features numerous premium stationery brands, including AP, ChungHwa, Marshmallow, Mirage, Sayyed, SUPERDOTS, TATOU and Toursun offering buyers the latest creative art supplies and stationery gifts.Asia Toys & Games Forum opens tomorrow, revealing global strategic developmentThemed 'Empowering the Toy Industry for Global Success', this year's Asia Toys & Games Forum has invited international experts to discuss the latest industry updates and developments. It will include sharing on the toys and games market outlook and opportunities by Loo Wee Teck, Global Insights Manager, Toys and Games, Euromonitor International; global IP ecosystem and merchandise strategies by Alex Lin, Vice President and General Manager, Disney Consumer Products, Greater China and Korea, The Walt Disney Company; unlocking product certification for global market access by Phoebe Lee, Global Head ' Toys & Juvenile Products, SGS Hong Kong Limited; and exploring the design and business landscape of the seniors toy market in Asia by Yukai Engineering Inc., recipient of multiple international product design awards, and Ageing Asia. Other seminars will cover important topics such as toy safety regulations and regulatory developments, marketing strategies incorporating AI and robotics, and trends in modern childcare and infant products.The three exhibitions offer buyers a unique one-stop sourcing solution, creating more cross-industry business opportunities. Under the EXHIBITION+ model, the fairs combine access to the physical exhibition with the Click2Match smart-matching platform, which enables online business meetings. The online exhibition will be accessible from 5 to 22 January 2026, helping to create more business opportunities for participating companies. Buyers can also scan QR codes at exhibitor booths and display showcases using the Scan2Match function to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information and engage with exhibitors during and after the fair, helping to build more business connections.Photo download: https://bit.ly/49yRDV6The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair opened today. The four-day fairs run concurrently from 12 to 15 January at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, bringing together more than 2,600 global exhibitors from 37 countries and regions. The events showcase a high level of internationalisation and help to foster cross-regional business cooperationOfficiating at today's Joint Opening Ceremony for the Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair are HKTDC Toys Advisory Committee Chairman Bryant Chan (second left), Hong Kong SAR Government Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Dr Bernard Chan (centre), and HKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong (second right)The 'Pop & Play' pavilion debuts at this year's Toys & Games Fair, featuring around 150 popular international and local IPs. HKSAR Government Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Dr Bernard Chan visited exhibits at the 'Pop & Play' pavilion, including a Cristiano Ronaldo autographed jerseyMascots Ah Pop and Ah Play made appearances in the 'Pop & Play' pavilion, providing interactive photo opportunities with visitorsThe 'Pop & Play' pavilion features multiple photo opportunities, including eye-catching giant statues of Marvel's Iron Man, Disney's Stitch and Star Wars' Grogu COSBI from Hot Toys, a giant statue of ROBO-DOU Evangelion 13 from 'Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition', a rare Cristiano Ronaldo autographed jersey and inflatable and fibreglass B.Duck installationsThis year's Toys & Games Fair has an impressive pavilion lineup to promote creative products to international buyers, with exhibitors from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan and Korea, as well as the World of Toys Pavilion featuring selected European exhibitorsThe Toys & Games and Baby Products Fairs continue to feature the popular Brand Name Gallery, bringing together over 380 well-known brands from around the globeAt the Baby Products Fair, the World of Strollers and Gear and ODM Strollers and Gear zones are together hosting approximately 230 exhibitors, with an increase in both exhibitor numbers and fair area compared to last yearThe Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair showcases a range of distinctive productsFair websitesHKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair: hktoyfair.hktdc.comHKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair: hkbabyfair.hktdc.comHong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair: hkstationeryfair.comRegister for free Pop & Play ticket:'https://www.hktdc.com/event/hktoyfair/en/pop-play 