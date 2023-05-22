Reaffirms Phenom and its Intelligent Talent Experience platform's consistent ability to serve EMEA's largest companies' complex talent demands

Phenom has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2023 Fosway 9-GridTM for Talent Acquisition for the third consecutive year, proving its ability to deliver higher levels of innovation, customer impact and advocacy compared to alternatives in the market. Fosway identifies Strategic Leaders as companies that provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to consistently meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005161/en/

Strategic Leader position reaffirms Phenom and its Intelligent Talent Experience platform's consistent ability to serve EMEA's largest companies' complex talent demands. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Job vacancy rates recently reached record highs and the competitive talent market remains a priority on the European Union's policy agenda, according to a European Labour Authority report. To better connect with candidates and quickly fill open roles in a scalable, sustainable way, CHROs and CEOs from today's leading enterprises are choosing holistic solutions that leverage intelligence, automation and experience to reduce repetitive tasks, increase recruiter efficiency and hyper-personalize every part of the talent journey.

"Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating disruption in the TA market," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Phenom's position as a Strategic Leader on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition reflects the company's continued innovation in AI and the candidate and talent experience. Recent acquisitions continue to give the company even greater traction in the European market."

More than 500 global, diverse enterprises use Phenom's vast network of data, contextual industry models and deep learning to achieve measurable, defensible results. Case studies of customers using the Intelligent Talent Experience platform document their ability to:

Generate 11X more internal and external applications and achieved a 50% reduction in time to apply

Drive a 176% increase in applications and 165% increase in hires YOY

Deliver 8X more candidates and 20% faster hires

Save up to 78% of recruiters' time with automated screening and scheduling

Decrease time to schedule an interview 98% (from 5 minutes to 5 seconds) with automation

Increase recruiter productivity 567% and reduce agency spend

Cut 65 days off time to hire

"Phenom continues to deliver innovation, scale technology and elevate customer support to solve the most complex talent demands of the largest enterprises across Europe," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. "We are fully invested in the success of our customers' teams, their outcomes and the incredible impact they're able to drive for talent acquisition and management and the business as a whole."

In addition to their existing talent acquisition technology including Career Site, CMS, CRM, Video Assessments and AI Scheduling Phenom recently announced Phenom X+, a new platform-wide generative AI capability that bolsters efficiencies by automating content creation, surfacing actionable intelligence, and eliminating time-consuming tasks. Phenom also unveiled 18 platform intelligence and automation innovations to further transform the way employers teams hire, develop and retain talent.

Platform innovation highlights include:

Generative AI for TA - providing sourcers, recruiters, talent marketers, and other talent acquisition professionals the ability to generate personalized content that delights candidates and dramatically speeds up the hiring process by eliminating time-consuming, manual work.

- providing sourcers, recruiters, talent marketers, and other talent acquisition professionals the ability to generate personalized content that delights candidates and dramatically speeds up the hiring process by eliminating time-consuming, manual work. High-Volume Hiring automating job discovery, application submission, and offering extension processes for frontline and hourly workers.

automating job discovery, application submission, and offering extension processes for frontline and hourly workers. Automation Engine - giving organizations the backend interface and control needed to configure and iterate on hiring workflows complete with intelligence for ongoing monitoring and qualitative analysis of performance, plus recommendations to optimize in real-time.

- giving organizations the backend interface and control needed to configure and iterate on hiring workflows complete with intelligence for ongoing monitoring and qualitative analysis of performance, plus recommendations to optimize in real-time. Interview Intelligence eliminating the black box of the interview process by providing transcripts, key takeaways, and actionable guidance to the hiring team to move forward with decisions faster.

eliminating the black box of the interview process by providing transcripts, key takeaways, and actionable guidance to the hiring team to move forward with decisions faster. Workforce Intelligence providing context and oversight to HR teams within their organization, including hiring trends, churn rate, retention risks and high performers, to improve talent onboarding, development and retention.

providing context and oversight to HR teams within their organization, including hiring trends, churn rate, retention risks and high performers, to improve talent onboarding, development and retention. Candidate Hub bringing transparency to candidates throughout the hiring process, making it easy to discover relevant roles, understand hiring status, prepare for interviews, and reschedule when conflicts arise.

Companies across EMEA are successfully adopting Phenom's Intelligent Talent Experience platform to help candidates find and choose them faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR align employee development with company goals and HRIS create a holistic tech infrastructure through seamless integrations.

To learn more about Phenom's Strategic Leader position, read this blog.

To see the Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform in action, request a demo.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (3 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005161/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Jennifer Lyons

Director, Global Communications

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenompeople.com