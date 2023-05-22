Nur Ink Innovations Ltd.: Nur Ink Innovations welcomes Dr.-Ing. Christian Compera and commends his appointment as a senior strategic consultant

Dr.-Ing. Compera, who will serve as a senior strategic & business development consultant, until recently served as the General Manager of the Industrial Printing Solutions division at The Ricoh Company Ltd. - one of the world's leading digital printers' and print heads' manufacturers

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nur Ink Innovations Ltd (TASE: NURI), which engages in research and development of various types of water-based and environmentally friendly pigment inks for diverse digital printing technologies and applications, is happy to announce of Dr.-Ing. Christian Compera's appointment as senior strategic consultant to the Company.





Dr. Compera has recently visited Nur Ink and was profoundly impressed by the Company's products, the high level of the development teams and the quality of the Company's laboratories and equipment - all of which contributed to his decision to support, as a consultant, the Company's business development team.

He will start working with Nur Ink immediately and will serve as a consultant for business development as well as for marketing and sales, where his main role will be to generate for Nur Ink relationships with new clients and establish its foothold in industries where Nur Ink has not operated to date.

By virtue of his role as General Manager of Ricoh's Industrial Printing Solutions, where Ricoh's printhead manufacturing division was also under his responsibility, Dr. Compera has excellent relations and strong ties with senior decision makers in many companies that develop printers and digital printing systems in various fields and diverse industries.

According to Moshe Nur, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Company: "Dr.-Ing. Compera brings with him first-rate expertise and connections in the industry, which we anticipate will help us to continue and lead Nur Ink to become a leading global player in the world of water-based and environmentally friendly pigment ink, intended for use in printers and digital printing systems"

Dr.-Ing. Compera will commence his engagement with Nur Ink immediately and will serve as a consultant for business development as well as marketing and sales

Mr. Compera's main role will be to generate for Nur Ink relationships with new clients so as to establish its foothold in industries where the Company has not operated to date

Moshe Nur, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Company, added: "I am very proud of Dr.-Ing. Christian Compera joining the ranks of Nur Ink as a senior strategic consultant to the Company. Having visited Nur Ink recently and having the chance to appreciate the Company's high professional standards and the quality of its products, Dr. Compera decided to join our ranks as a senior strategic consultant."

Dr.-Ing. Compera has many years of experience in the fields of printing and digital printing and until recently served as General Manager of the division of Industrial Printing Solutions at the Japanese corporation Ricoh.

Press contact:

Eliav Priel

Email: eliav@nur-ink.com

Office: +972 (74) 7973081 (Ext. 1)

Mobile: +972 (54) 3277271

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780509/Nur_Ink_Innovations_Ltd_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nur-ink-innovations-welcomes-dr-ing-christian-compera-and-commends-his-appointment-as-a-senior-strategic-consultant-301830512.html