

Supercomputer Fugaku

TOKYO, May 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - The supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for seven consecutive terms in multiple major high-performance computer rankings including HPCG and Graph500 BFS (Breadth-First Search), and has also taken second place for the TOP500 and third place for the HPL-MxP (formally HPL-AI) rankings. The HPCG is a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, and the Graph500 ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the rankings were announced on May 22 at ISC2023 High-Performance Computing Conference, which is currently being held in Hamburg, Germany.The top ranking on Graph500 was won by a collaboration involving RIKEN, Kyushu University, Fixstars Corporation, and Fujitsu. It earned a score of 137,096 gigaTEPS this time with Fugaku's 152,064 nodes, an improvement of about 33% in performance from the previous measurement.The other results this time were made with Fugaku's full complement of 158,976 nodes fit into 432 racks. On HPCG, it scored 16.00 petaflops. On the TOP500, it achieved a LINPACK score of 442.01 petaflops, and on HPL-MxP it gained a score of 2.004 exaflops.Fugaku has been creating impressive results at the social implementation level in a wide range of fields, including life sciences, disaster prevention and mitigation, energy, manufacturing, basic science, and socioeconomic applications, since its trial use started in April 2020 and the shared use started in March 2021.Fujitsu commercially launched its cloud-based HPC solution, Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS) in Japan in October 2022. This service makes it easy for anyone, not only professional engineers, to use advanced computing resources based on Fugaku and other HPC technologies, as well as Fujitsu's quantum-inspired Digital Annealer, which solves combinatorial optimization problems rapidly, and software technologies such as AI.Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to collaborate with customers to accelerate initiatives leveraging the technological capabilities offered by its CaaS platform to contribute to the solution of issues facing society, including infectious disease countermeasures, personnel shortages in transportation and delivery, and the development of new high-performance materials.