Imperial Capital, LLC: Imperial Capital Hires Brad Selig from Morgan Stanley in London

LONDON, May 22, 2023("Imperial Capital"), announced the hire of a senior credit sales person in its continued High Yield & Distressed Credit Sales expansion designed to drive the franchise's credit sales & trading capabilities to institutional investors in the EEA. Brad Selig, a veteran in the credit markets, joins Imperial Capital from Morgan Stanley.



"We are thrilled to welcome Brad, a seasoned professional who brings both quality credit sales experience and excellent relationships to Imperial," said Brian Robertson, Head of Imperial Capital (International) . "The addition of Brad affirms Imperial Capital's commitment to expanding our existing credit sales & trading franchise to further serve the European and US institutional investor community."

Brad Selig joins Imperial Capital (International) as a Managing Director in the High Yield & Distressed Credit Sales Group. Brad brings over 20 years of industry experience to Imperial Capital. Brad joins Imperial Capital from Morgan Stanley where he served for his career in credit sales and most recently was its Head of EMEA Credit Sales. Mr. Selig earned a BA from Colby College and is a CFA, charter holder.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace, post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital's existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. Our UK based professionals focus on the entire credit spectrum and have expertise across sales, trading, credit analysis, and support functions. We provide comprehensive trading in multiple currencies.

About Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A.

Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A situated in Milan, Italy is an authorized subsidiary of Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A operates in the Italian market, and enables us to passport into other EU jurisdictions post Brexit. We are dedicated to maintaining a European presence and developing our international franchise.

Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A is regulated by Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") and the Bank of Italy.

