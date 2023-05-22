Anzeige
Montag, 22.05.2023
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
22.05.2023 | 16:26
International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Announces Corporate Update On Acquisitions and AI

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced the following corporate update.

Recently the Company announced that it has welcomed several clients utilizing it's AI technology. WITech, the AI division of IDVV has begun servicing clients in Financial, and Health & Wellness sectors. We expect to expand our services shortly to other areas soon such as Medical, Real Estate and Legal.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "We are pleased to announce that we are moving forward as planned, welcoming clients in specific industries in order to create specific strategies for each sector. We have started to receive revenues and plan to use a large portion of them to make more acquisitions in the AI sector shortly. Currently we are targeting acquisitions that we believe will expand our services, and we anticipate entering into an agreement by the end of May."

We encourage everyone to follow us.

Twitter
https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website
https://IDVVCORP.COM

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto and A.I. Specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off grid.

We're currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.

In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. Our Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine crypto currency with any power surplus.

In 2023 We acquired WITech and SF Corp as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. We are incorporating AI technology into our crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President
Phone: 1-619-343-3199
Email: billmartin@idvvcorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756347/IDVV-Announces-Corporate-Update-On-Acquisitions-and-AI

