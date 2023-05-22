New York City-based Mind The Gap Consulting, LLC, is offering a specialized training course for inexperienced executive directors in the nonprofit sector.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2023) - Mind The Gap Consulting, LLC, has announced the launch of the Executive Director Boot Camp, a training program designed for aspiring nonprofit CEOs, offering a suite of coaching resources to help them build confidence and improve their organization's effectiveness while maximizing career opportunities. Moreover, the course offers tools and templates for directors and a host of best practice strategies to build a sustainable charity venture.

Mind The Gap Launches Online Training For Nonprofit Executive Director Coaching



The Executive Director Boot Camp covers every aspect of running a successful nonprofit, from fundraising strategies to recruiting an effective board. After completing the program, enrollees receive a certificate of completion that can be added to their resume as evidence of their competency in nonprofit management.

Many nonprofit leaders are motivated by a particular issue or cause rather than any career-driven goal. As a result, a number of organizations are being led by individuals who lack the necessary management or executive experience to implement key programs.

The Executive Director Boot Camp course features over 35 video modules that cover every aspect of an executive role, over 25 templates and cheat sheets that expedite problem-solving, and ongoing tutor support. A complete PDF of the course deck can be used as a checklist when running a nonprofit to improve performance and maintain organizational efficiency.

The course helps CEOs balance the financial demands of their organization. The course also offers strategies to translate passion and ideas into actionable policy.

The firm is the work of Sean Kosofsky - a veteran of the nonprofit sector for over 30 years who has raised millions of dollars for numerous charities, community organizations, campaigns, and candidates. Mind The Gap is helping to develop and train a new generation of nonprofit leaders, drawing on Sean's experience to provide a route map to professional expertise. Learn more at https://www.nonprofitfixer.com/course-overview.

Mr. Kosofsky, said: "We make sure you are crystal clear on what is needed to run any nonprofit. Then we identify where there are gaps in your leadership and begin to close those gaps, building your confidence, clarity, and competence in finance, compliance, HR, fundraising, and more."

For more information, go to https://www.nonprofitfixer.com/leadership.

