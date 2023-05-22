Issuer: P2X-Europe GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision

Press Release Hamburg | 22 May 2023

Greenalia and P2X-Europe join forces to develop an eFuel production project in Galicia

The CEO of Greenalia, Manuel García and the Co-CEOs of P2X-Europe, Christoph Weber and Detlev Woesten, have signed today a collaboration agreement to carry out the Breogán project, focused on the production of sustainable fuel for aviation (eSAF).

The initiative envisages a circular process in which, together with green hydrogen, biogenic CO 2 would be used to produce the hydrocarbons.

The combination of green hydrogen and biogenic CO 2 constitute the two critical elements for the successful production of net-zero synthetic feedstocks for the chemical industry and jet fuels on an industrial scale. 22/05/2023, Hamburg, Germany. Under the name of Breogán Project, today the Galician company Greenalia and the German company P2X-Europe, a joint venture of H&R and Mabanaft, have signed an agreement that settles the foundations for the implementation of a sustainable fuel production plant (eFuel) intended especially for aviation. The agreement, signed today by the CEOs of both companies, includes as its main objective the development of an ambitious and innovative facility, planned at the Curtis-Teixeiro industrial area, for the generation of synthetic hydrocarbons, which will serve as raw material for conversion into sustainable fuels and chemical base materials. The products are essentially aimed at aviation and the development of high-value waxes for the chemical industry. The facility will be supplied with green hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources - wind and solar - and biogenic CO 2 obtained directly from Greenalia's biomass plant in Curtis-Teixeiro. The project estimates a production capacity of more than 11.000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year in its initial phase, a figure that, together with the capture of biogenic CO 2 , could produce around 20,000 tonnes of synthetic hydrocarbons ready to be refined. The CEO of Greenalia, Manuel García, states "this project approaches the process from a circular, global, sustainable and innovative perspective. Under a single initiative and thanks to this alliance, we will be able to develop all the phases, so we can say that this is a pioneering action at European level". García also highlighted the contribution of this project to the global decarbonisation process, given that "one of the greatest challenges we face is the replacement of the fuels used in aviation with synthetic fuels, a challenge for which the collaboration of companies and administrations is needed, given the innovative nature of these projects". "The strategic partnership enables P2X-Europe's parent companies H&R Group and Mabanaft to ramp up market supplies to the chemical sector and non-fossil, green jet fuel for the aviation industry" says Detlev Woesten, Co-CEO of P2X-Europe and Chief Sustainability Officer at H&R. Also, the project is tapping into the extensive know-how of P2X-Europe, a global pioneer in Power-to-Liquid (PtL) project development and technology configuration and its parent companies' reference projects. Dr. Christoph Weber, Co-CEO of P2X-Europe also underlines that Galicia is uniquely positioned to start producing green hydrogen and its PtL derivatives at scale. "The region has everything it takes to become one of the most competitive and efficient places in Europe for green hydrogen and synthetic hydrocarbon production. Guaranteed feedstock supply, sufficient renewable power generation and production capacity, a substantial industrial base and world-class port and logistics infrastructure make Curtis-Teixeiro a privileged location for the development of a large-scale PtL project. Through project Breogán, P2X and GRN will strengthen their commitment to the region of Galicia. Already being a leader in renewable energy production, Galicia now has the potential to also become a leader in the production of green molecules such as green hydrogen and synthetic fuels from renewable sources. Breogán will boost Galicia's ambition to lead the energy transition." The directors of both companies have highlighted the opportunity for Galicia, with an optimal situation for the development of projects such as this one, due to its port infrastructures, research centres and industry, in addition to its high-water capacity and the high potential for renewable energies. *** Contact information: P2X-Europe GmbH & Co. KG

Koreastraße 7 20457 Hamburg - Germany

Kirsten Grastorff, International Relations Manager

E-Mail: Kirsten.Grastorff@p2x-europe.com

M: +49 151 729 805 38

www.p2x-europe.com

About P2X-Europe: P2X-Europe GmbH & Co. KG is an independent Power-to-Liquid project development joint-venture, backed by two Hamburg-based German companies; the Mabanaft Group, a leading independent and integrated energy company, and the H&R Group, which develops and manufactures specialty chemical and pharmaceutical products. P2X-Europe develops, builds, and invests in vertically integrated end-to-end Power-to-Liquid technology solutions to enable the market introduction of synthetic net-zero chemicals and fuels. Based in Hamburg, the company has set the ambition to become a global leader in renewable hydrogen and green synthetic hydrocarbons with a focus on sustainable aviation fuels, and the company is building a strong and diverse portfolio of large-scale Power-to-X projects across industries and geographies.

www.p2x-europe.com About Greenalia: Greenalia is an independent power producer with more than 20 years of experience in the sector, developing and operating renewable energy projects - biomass, solar, wind (onshore and offshore) and storage. With a pipeline of more than 6 GW, it is present in the Iberian Peninsula and the United States.

www.greenalia.es About H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts. The product portfolio comprises white oils, petroleum jellies, paraffin waxes, lubricants, base oils, process oils, cable filling compounds, ozone protection waxes, plasticizers, cosmetic and pharmaceutical raw materials.

www.hur.com About Mabanaft: Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG is a leading independent and integrated energy company, providing its customers with innovative energy solutions for their transportation, heating, industrial and agricultural needs. The group is active in import, distribution and marketing of petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals and biofuels, and supports its customers' transition to cleaner fuels by providing alternative long-term solutions. ?

www.mabanaft.com Forward-looking statements and forecasts This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional features:



