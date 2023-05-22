Shockoe, Firmly, and the PGA Tour Lead Fireside Chat on Fortifying Fan Experience

The three industry innovators will share their expertise with sports and entertainment leaders at the 4SE Conference.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Shockoe, a leading provider of apps and immersive experiences for the sports and entertainment industry, will lead a fireside chat on the future of the fan experience at the 4SE Conference in New York City on May 23-24, 2023. The chat, which will be held at the Chelsea Industrial event space, will be led by Alejandro Otanez, Chief Executive Officer of Shockoe, and will feature Eric Hanson, Vice President of Digital Product Management for the PGA Tour, and Brian DeMelo, Head of Alliances & GTM Strategy at Firmly.

PGA Tour, Shockoe, and Firmly at 4SE

Throughout the fireside chat, Otanez, Hanson, and DeMelo will discuss the opportunities ahead to create more immersive fan experiences and the role the PGA Tour has taken as a leader in the space. With its commitment to digital experiences and a global brand, the PGA Tour partners with innovators like Shockoe to build brand engagement and recognition that elevates the PGA Tour for players and fans alike.

"We're proud to work with the PGA Tour to create a new mobile app that engages fans both on the course and at home. Fans need real-time information about their favorite players and will consume it differently, depending on where they are." Alex Otanez Shockoe CEO

The fireside chat will also discuss the future of fan experiences across the sports and entertainment industry. As consumer spending rebounds, all three speakers will share technology's role in fan lifestyle and culture.

Shockoe, Firmly, and the PGA Tour are proud to be a part of the 4SE Conference to discuss the future of fan experiences. Learn more about Shockoe's innovative work that enables sports organizations to grow their fan bases and build stronger relationships with fans at: https://shockoe.com/

About Shockoe

The best brands in sports and entertainment are born in a moment, but they're grown by experiences that amplify the impact of that moment. At Shockoe, we create apps that connect your biggest believers directly to your brand, blending technology and design to immerse users in the fan experience. Whether you're trying to build a loyal base or a legion of true believers, we know exactly what it takes to turn fans into superfans.

Contact Information:

Ashley Hyman

Marketing Director

ashley.hyman@shockoe.com

877.696.7001

Dan Cui

VP of Sales & Business Development

dan.cui@shockoe.com

877.696.7001

SOURCE: Shockoe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756433/Shockoe-Firmly-and-the-PGA-Tour-Lead-Fireside-Chat-on-Fortifying-Fan-Experience