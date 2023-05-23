The record fine the Irish privacy regulator DPC imposed on Facebook is proof that the net is closing around the popular networking site. So say the Consumentenbond and Data Privacy Stichting, which are pleased with the amount of the fine.

On Monday, May 22, the DPC announced that it is fining Facebook €1.2 billion for sending users' data to locations outside Europe. According to the regulator, Facebook thereby violates the privacy of European consumers because Facebook does not adequately protect the data from surveillance by U.S. intelligence agencies. The regulator also ordered Facebook to comply with privacy rules.

Sandra Molenaar, director of Consumentenbond: "After the resounding victory in our own lawsuit against Facebook, this is another important blow for consumers. It is also an important support for consumers who participate in our claim against Facebook. It makes their case a lot stronger. Slowly but surely, the net is closing around Facebook. Consumers can still join our action and I urge everyone to do so. Together we must make a fist against Facebook."

Molenaar is also satisfied with the amount of the fine: "The amount does justice to the violation Facebook committed. The rights of millions of consumers have been trampled on. That requires a deterrent amount. And that is this fine."

Dick Bouma, president of Data Privacy Stichting: "Facebook is not above the law and must follow the rules just like everyone else. The highest European court ruled twice that Facebook may not send consumer data to servers outside Europe without proper safeguards. And yet the company just goes ahead with this. It is high time that Facebook is called to order, stops violating consumer rights and starts compensating consumers."

Consumers in the Netherlands may be eligible for compensation for Facebook's privacy violations. Consumers who have or had a Facebook or Instagram account can apply.

Already, more than 230,000 consumers have signed up with Consumentenbond.

