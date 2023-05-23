Leading Online Jeweler, Ritani, Shares Expert Commentary on Lauren Sanchez's New Engagement Ring

Diamond Expert Who Sells Thousands of Heart-shaped Engagement Rings Per Year Discusses All Of The Specifications Of The Couple's New Engagement Ring

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Ritani, the leading online seller of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and fine jewelry, asked Head of Product, Ria Papasifakis, Head of Product at Ritani, for an expert opinion on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's new engagement ring - diving into all of the most important details.

Ria Papasifakis, Head of Product at Ritani.com

"The focal point of this breathtaking piece is a jaw-dropping 20-carat heart-shaped natural diamond. It is estimated to retail between $3 - $4 million dollars. The heart-shaped diamond is known for its romantic symbolism and is a classic choice for expressing deep affection and adoration. It perfectly embodies the love story between Bezos and Sanchez, adding an extra layer of sentiment to an already extraordinary ring," Ria explained.

"The first thing that strikes me about this exquisite gem is its exceptional color and clarity. From the images that have emerged, it appears to possess a bright and clean appearance, reminiscent of a rare D color stone. D color diamonds are the highest grade on the GIA color scale, signifying a truly colorless stone that exudes brilliance. Paired with its IF (Internally Flawless) clarity, which means the diamond has no visible inclusions even under magnification, the result is a mesmerizing gem that seems to radiate from within," Ria continued.

"Naturally, such a remarkable diamond comes with an equally remarkable price tag. With an estimated retail value ranging from 3 to 4 million dollars, this engagement ring is a true testament to Bezos' extravagant gesture of love. However, it's worth noting that Bezos is not sticking to the traditional three months salary rule, which suggests spending a fraction of one's income on an engagement ring. It seems Bezos is jokingly shattering that guideline, demonstrating that when you're one of the world's wealthiest individuals, love knows no bounds. Beyond its monetary value, this ring showcases a timeless design that will undoubtedly stand the test of time. The heart-shaped diamond is elegantly set in a simple platinum band, allowing the magnificent gem to take center stage. This minimalist approach highlights the diamond's beauty and ensures it remains the focal point of attention.

Bezos' choice of a heart-shaped diamond not only reflects his profound affection for Sanchez but also aligns with the current trend of unique and personalized engagement rings. Increasingly, couples are seeking out unconventional diamond shapes that reflect their individuality and love stories," Ria concluded.

