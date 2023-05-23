DJ CNShip4Shop Celebrates its First Anniversary with the Launch of CNBuy, Establishing New Marketing Channel in Asia for Overseas Niche Brands

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

CNShip4Shop Celebrates its First Anniversary with the Launch of CNBuy

Establishing New Marketing Channel in Asia for Overseas Niche Brands

[Hong Kong - 23 May 2023] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary platform, CNShip4Shop, is launching a new feature "CNBuy" to gather a wide range of high-quality products from overseas niche brands, and to provide Asian consumers with more premium and personalised goods to meet their surging consumption needs, while helping niche brands from Europe and the United States to tap into the Asian markets to enhance brand awareness and market penetration.

CNShip4Shop (www.cnship4shop.com) is the Group's self-developed eCommerce platform launched in May 2022. Leveraging on the Group's years of experience in the logistics sector, extensive global network and advanced electronic management system, the platform offers consumers reliable and efficient international groupage solutions with its Cap&Go function. Currently, the platform covers 7 overseas origins, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark and Japan; and 12 Asian destination points such as Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and more. Even under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past year, the platform has grown at a faster-than-expected pace.

At present, the platform makes use of social media for content marketing, with major channels including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tiktok, Bilibili, AcFun, Weibo, WeChat and Xiaohongshu, reaching over 30 million audiences and engaging with over 7.5 million interested parties over the year. The number of website visitors also exceeded 250,000 with a rapidly growing number of active users amounted to over 12,000. The platform's revenue increased by over 100% in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter, indicating an outstanding sales performance. The average order value was between EUR 200 to 300 and the repeat purchase rate also remained high, demonstrating the unique positioning of platform as a premium international groupage logistics solutions provider.

Upon the first anniversary of CNShip4Shop, the Group introduced a new feature "CNBuy", focusing on sourcing quality products from overseas niche brands, in sub-segments such as Fashion & Apparel, Mother & Baby, Skincare & Cosmetics, and Athleisure, catering to the demand of new generation and middle class for a better quality of life, as well as diversifying the platform development and creating new revenue streams. The platform targets to introduce over 100 overseas niche brands, some of which will be available in Asia for the first time. The platform is collaborating with SHOPLINE, the leading service provider of global smart merchant platform, to offer sourcing and import services to over 500,000 of its business users through the Group's extensive overseas network and supply chain capabilities, jointly to create an efficient and reliable cross-border eCommerce channel, driving the growth of Asian retail market and building a comprehensive ecosystem for online business.

Mr. Lau Shek Yau, the Chairman and Executive Director of CN Logistics commented, "In recent years, eCommerce has been booming and many of our international brand clients have also tapped into the field already. While the Group continues to enhance its Online-to-Offline (O2O) capabilities to assist its existing customers to engage in omnichannel retailing, we also established CNShip4Shop to enable niche brands' success in this field. Taking "Buy to fulfil your true character" as its mission, CNShip4Shop preserves the Group's tradition of specialising in high-end products and high value-added segments, to service consumer groups aged from 21 to 49 with high purchasing power. Through the groupage logistics solutions, lifestyle sharing site "CNBlog" and the newly added marketplace "CNBuy", the platform enables customers to look for products with personal characteristics to realise a quality lifestyle."

Mr. Lau continued, "CNShip4Shop has been achieving impressive performance since its launch, and certainly representing a milestone in the Group's eCommerce expansion. Even though the pandemic began to subside at the beginning of this year and travel restrictions were lifted in most countries, eCommerce and related services continued to flourish. Looking forward, CNShip4Shop will continue to ride on such consumption trends and explore more development opportunities, facilitating the efficient integration of supply and demand, bridging the gap between Asian high-end consumers and overseas merchants on niche brands to create room for rapid development. Additionally, more advanced retail technologies will be introduced to the platform to enhance the user experience, such as generative artificial intelligence (AI), big data analysis and machine learning, so that the predictions of consumer behaviours will be more precise and accurate, and achieving more effective digital marketing campaigns. Its operation system and user interface will also be constantly upgraded and optimised, to attain service excellence and enhance cost control, making international shopping more accessible."

About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.

