Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 22nd May 2023.

LBank New Listing Schedule

Project: WAXL

Listing date: 22nd May

Key words: DeFi, Mainnet

Official Website: https://axelar.network/



About: Axelar delivers secure cross-chain communication for Web3. WAXLs' infrastructure enables dApp users to interact with any asset or application, on any chain, with one click.

Project: DESO

Listing date: 24th May

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://deso.com/



About: DeSo is the first layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy apps to billions of users. The DeSo mission is to decentralize social media like Bitcoin and Ethereum decentralized finance.

Project: AVR

Listing date: 24th May

Key words: Others, BEP-20

Official Website: https://avrora-token.com/



About: Avrora is a DAO NFT play-to-earn project whose game economy is backed by the real business sector. The project is engaged in constant improvement and development of its mine farms, part of the profits from which are distributed to players.

Project: RENQ

Listing date: 24th May

Key words: DeFi, ERC20

Official Website: https://renq.io/



About: Renq aims to connect all isolated blockchains and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network, providing all necessary underlying support for the DeFi ecosystem. Let every digital asset holder experience a truly safe, free and transparent DeFi service.

Project: BART

Listing date: 25th May

Key words: Others, BEP20

Official Website: https://bart-coin.com/



About: Bart Coin the original meme pioneer. As true fans of Bart, holders of $BART embrace the humor and unpredictability that comes with it. Join the $BART community and become part of the prophecy as BART celebrate the legacy of Bart Simpson inspired coin in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 15th May 2023 to 21st May 2023





Weekly Listing Summary May 15 - May 21

Name: MAX

Weekly gain: 101%

Official Website: https://www.revoland.com/#/

Name: WKC

Weekly gain: 10%

Official Website: https://wikicatcoin.com/

Name: FOMO

Official Website: https://fomo-eth.com/

Name: GEN

Weekly gain: 60%

Official Website: https://www.generationalwealth.vip/

Name: SIMPSON

Weekly gain: 47%

Official Website: https://homersimpson.xyz/

Name: GUY

Official Website: https://guycoin.xyz/

Name: PSYOP

Weekly gain: 110%

Official Website: https://psyop.finance/

Name: WEWE

Official Website: https://wewe.wtf/

Name: LHINU

Official Website: https://lovehateinu.com/en/

Name: DNX

Weekly gain: 127%

Official Website: https://dynexcoin.org/

Name: AIN

Weekly gain: 19%

Official Website: https://ainetwork.ai/

Name: STZ

Weekly gain: 27%

Official Website: https://99starz.io/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

