Sommet Education; Globeducate: Sommet Education and Globeducate partner to inspire new generations in Hospitality sector higher education and careers

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading worldwide hospitality education network encompassing the prestigious management schools of Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches International School of Hotel Management joins forces with Globeducate, one of the world's leading K12 education groups with 55+ premium bilingual and international schools in 10 countries, educating 31,000 students. The partnership aims at introducing high school students to the world of hospitality, by both iconic Sommet Education hospitality business schools.





Glion and Les Roches will inspire the next generation of Globeducate students and support them to discover hospitality and the experience economy. During their senior years at school, students will have access to presentations, masterclasses and interactive discovery workshops that will give them exciting career taster experiences in a wide range of sectors such as: Hotel Development; Events Management; Luxury and Customer Experience; Digital Marketing; and Sustainability amongst others.

The collaboration aligns with Globeducate's key principles of educational excellence, developing skills and competencies, building character, and nurturing global perspectives, which are the foundation for preparing students for success within the global community. This unique partnership will create opportunities for students to develop skills and abilities beyond the purely academic.

Across Globeducate schools university counselling is a key part of the learning experience and students at the end of their secondary education will be able to take advantage of exclusive access to all programmes offered by these two elite higher education institutions located in Switzerland, Spain and the UK.

The Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management programme will be offered with special tuition and access for Globeducate students; this new step strengthens the relationship between these two leading education groups. A successful partnership between Sommet Education's École Ducasse has inspired further collaborations - all designed to inspire and enable young learners.

Beatriz Catto, Vice-President, Undergraduate Recruitment, is proud to confirm the partnership:

I'm thrilled to announce that Globeducate will be partnering with Glion and Les Roches to inspire a new generation to learn about the exciting world of the hospitality and services sector. Following the recent success of the collaboration with École Ducasse, we will now foster opportunities for students to experience a wide range of international leadership careers across many sectors including hotels, travel and tourism, luxury, sports, events management, entertainment, finance, and real estate. Our admissions and academic team is looking forward to visiting Globeducate campuses to run masterclasses, workshops and presentations for high school students exploring future career opportunities and to support the development of their soft skills through real life exercises.

Paddy Jansen, COO Globeducate, commented:

"Globeducate's partnership with Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches will give Globeducate students from around the world the opportunity to discover career opportunities in hospitality, exposing them to a future that may match their passions and interests, as well as keeping options open for university destinations. Based in Spain and Switzerland, these institutions are leading international business schools and offer Bachelor's degrees, graduate programmes and professional development programmes that focus on luxury business education with a 60-year history of experience to draw on. As organisations that focus on innovation, authenticity and sustainability, they are a natural partner for Globeducate."

About Sommet Education

Sommet Education is the world's leader in hospitality management education. Its global network of prestigious institutions comprises Swiss originated hospitality business schools Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches, together with culinary and pastry arts school École Ducasse. In April 2021, Sommet Education acquired South African Education leader Invictus Education, adding four new schools to its portfolio: International Hotel School, IHS Gaming dedicated to the gaming industry; SAE Institute specialized in creative media education and Summit focused on B2B training and development. In August 2021, Sommet Education also expanded in India through a majority stake in the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) with a campus in Gurugram (Delhi NCR).

These institutions offer 400 undergraduate, graduate and technical training programs to 9,000 students from 100 different nationalities and 10,000 learners. Teaching is offered across four continents on 18 campuses, as well as through state-of-the-art remote learning platforms. Between them, the schools have a network of 60,000 influential alumni in hospitality and beyond.

Sommet Education is the only education group with two in the Top 5 globally-ranked institutions for hospitality education and by employer reputation (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022).

www.sommet-education.com

About Globeducate:

Globeducate is one of the world's leading K12 education groups with 55+ premium bilingual and international schools, and online programmes, educating 31,000 students in ten countries. We prepare each student to become a global citizen who can shape the future.

Our schools specialise in a variety of recognised highly respected international curricula including the National Curriculum for England (EYFS to A Level), International Baccalaureate (PYP to IBDP), and the national curricula of Canada, France, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal and Spain.

Our students achieve high grades and are accepted into higher education programmes at 25 of the world's top 50 universities.

Being a member of Globeducate brings many benefits for our schools, students and teachers. We are an official partner of WWF (World Wildlife Fund), and work with Eco-Schools in each country, as well as LEGO® Education and, in our ICS schools, Arts International.

Globeducate teachers inspire our students to find their voice in this world. They encourage them to understand world events and to think about their values and what is important to them, and to challenge ignorance and intolerance wherever they find it.

www.globeducate.com

