Discovery Education Resources Inspire Career Exploration on Manufacturing Day and Beyond

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Discovery Education, the creator of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world, offers educators new resources to inspire student career explorations on Manufacturing Day 2025 and beyond. The Manufacturing Institute, a member of the STEM Careers Coalition, founded Manufacturing Day to inspire the next generation of innovators. Observed annually on the first Friday of October, Manufacturing Day offers educators the opportunity to engage students in career explorations in the manufacturing industries, which will create 4 million new jobs in the next decade.

To support this effort Discovery Education offers the following content:

Career Connect: Available to all users of Discovery Education Experience, the award-winning Career Connect fosters student engagement by connecting classroom learning to real-world applications and potential careers. Through Career Connect, educators request virtual classroom visits from industry professionals from organizations such as Trane Technologies and Nucor, and can select from an array of job types, industries, languages, and locations to further personalize to interactions.

Virtual Field Trips

Discover more Discovery Education virtual field trips here or on the Virtual Field Trips channel in Discovery Education Experience.

Forging Innovation: A Mission Possible Virtual Field Trip: Journey into the world of steel, one of the most essential and versatile materials in modern society. During this new virtual field trip, students will explore how steel is made from raw materials, how its properties can be altered through different processes, and why it's a cornerstone of innovation in architecture and structural engineering. Through real-world examples and design challenges, students discover how engineers and architects use steel to solve complex problems. This content is powered by Nucor and available from the STEM Careers Coalition. This virtual field trip premieres on October 9, 2025, and is designed for students in grades 6-12.

Careers at Sea and Shore: A Virtual Field Trip to Maritime Manufacturing Centers: This virtual field trip shows students the world of marine innovation as they explore how submarines are built and the amazing careers behind them. Discover how the healthy, drug-free choices you make today can lead to meaningful and rewarding careers in the future. Students meet engineers, welders, and technicians who are creating future national security systems that can operate underwater. This virtual field trip, funded through the Defense Department's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program, is part of Operation Prevention, a program with the Drug Enforcement Administration providing no-cost online tools that support every member of the community with the power of prevention.



This virtual field trip premieres on October 29, 2025, and is designed for students in grades 6-12.

Updated Professional Profiles: Explore an updated collection of career profile videos and resources to discover inspiring journeys, diverse roles, and real-world insights from professionals across industries. This month, the collection features resources elevating pathways in advanced manufacturing, highlighting professionals from STEM Careers Coalition partners such as Nucor, Prologis Foundation, Capital Power, COX, The Swinerton Foundation, Keysight, Nevada Gold Mines, and more.

In addition, students can meet with a flour production manager to understand the manufacturing of staple crops. This resource was created in partnership with Cooperative Minds, an educational initiative from Discovery Education and the CHS Foundation.

Educators using Discovery Education Experience, the essential classroom companion, can find all these resources and more on the award-winning service.

"Connecting the classroom to the wider world effectively engages students and the recently released 2025-2026 Education Insights report shows that such connections will support deeper engagement in learning. Manufacturing Day offers educators easy to use resources that help students explore future career paths in manufacturing. Discovery Education is proud to work with its partners in the corporate sector to provide these resources to schools nationwide," said Catherine Dunlop, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions help educators engage all students and support higher academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com.

