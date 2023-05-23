Points of Light Announces 2023 Honorees of The Civic 50

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, announced?The Civic 50 honorees of 2023.? Now in its eleventh year, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

The Civic 50 builds on Points of Light's Civic Circle®, which helps identify the many ways companies and their employees can take action to accelerate positive social change and provides a strategic framework to help activate and scale their full potential for doing good.

This will mark the third year of tracking data related to companies' progress on commitments to racial equity and their communities since Points of Light introduced new racial equity questions in 2021. Additionally, this year's data will also reflect key trends observed from the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community and employee engagement sector.

"Companies are expected to take action on social issues more than ever before, with Points of Light finding 82% of people globally expecting this," said Diane Quest, interim President and CEO, Points of Light. "The Civic 50 honorees create a model framework for how companies can engage employees and consumers and leverage their assets in an intentional way to move the needle forward on causes they care about. Congratulations to the 2023 honorees of The Civic 50, and thank you for your efforts in transforming the communities where you work and live."

The Civic 50 Honorees of 2023

AbbVie Inc. Adobe AFLAC Altria Group Ares Management Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Blue Shield of California Caesars Entertainment Capital One Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Citi Comcast NBCUniversal Comerica Bank Conagra Brands CSAA Insurance Group CVS Health Deloitte Delta Air Lines Dow, Inc. DTE Energy Elevance Health Entergy Corporation Gen Digital Inc General Mills Hasbro, Inc. Health Care Service Corporation Hewlett Packard Enterprise John Deere Kellogg Company KeyBank KPMG LLP Liberty Mutual Insurance Pacific Life PIMCO Point32Health Prudential Financial Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Standard Chartered Bank Steelcase Subaru of America, Inc. Tapestry, Inc Tata Consultancy Services TEGNA Inc. The Hershey Company Toyota UnitedHealth Group Unum UPS Vertex Pharmaceuticals Wynn Resorts, Limited

The process resulted in a tie between two companies and so 51 companies are recognized on this year's list.

The Civic 50 Sector Leaders & Volunteer Award?

Consumer Discretionary: Hasbro, Inc.

Consumer Staples: The Hershey Company

Financials: KeyBank

Healthcare: UnitedHealth Group

Industrials: Delta Air Lines

Information Technology: Tata Consultancy Services

Materials: Dow, Inc.

Telecommunications: TEGNA Inc.

Utilities: Entergy Corporation

Volunteer Leader Award?: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

This award recognizes the company for having the leading volunteering culture and embracing volunteerism as a priority for civic engagement.?

Strategic Volunteering Award?: Steelcase

This award recognizes the company for its strategic efforts to drive impact by engaging employees through pro bono and skills-based and volunteer initiatives.?

Key Insights from The Civic 50 2023 Honorees???

Empower more than 350,000 employees to volunteer more than 6 million hours in their communities.

Engage 31% of employees, on average, in external volunteering, compared to 17% for most US companies overall. [1]

Engage over half of employees (54%), on average, in internal company volunteering such as employee resource groups and company-sponsored issue education opportunities.

Give more than $1.7 billion in financial resources and more than $9.7 billion worth of in-kind goods and services to support charitable causes.

Donate more than twice what most US companies do in cash and in-kind contributions to charitable causes as percentage of revenue (more than .55% versus .18%). [2]

90% fund social-justice advocacy organizations and 88% are run by CEOs who publicly promoted racial justice.

88% integrate community engagement activities with employee health and wellness strategies.

82% establish department goals relating to community engagement.

82% provide employees paid time off to volunteer.

[1] US data from Giving in Numbers, 2022 by CECP.

[2] US data from Giving in Numbers, 2021 by CECP.

On June 27 at 1 p.m. ET, we will host a special webinar and release a report with additional key insights, trends and benchmarking data from this year's honorees.

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process.?The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.?To learn more about The Civic 50, visit pointsoflight.org/civic50survey or email civic50@pointsoflight.org.

About Points of Light?

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

About True Impact?

True Impact is a social impact reporting solution that helps Fortune 500 companies and their nonprofit partners measure how much their philanthropy benefits society. For more information, visit trueimpact.com.

About VeraWorks?

VeraWorks is a global firm that advises and supports companies on ESG (environment social governance), CSR (corporate social responsibility) and purpose, including on how to offer employees the opportunity to do societal good through their everyday jobs. For more information, visit veraworks.com.





