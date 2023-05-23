Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
19.05.23
21:25 Uhr
0,830 Euro
+0,011
+1,34 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.05.2023 | 11:13
Petrofac Limited: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of the 2023 AGM

DJ Petrofac Limited: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of the 2023 AGM

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of the 2023 AGM 23-May-2023 / 09:40 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 May 2023

Petrofac Limited

(the Company)

Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of the 2023 AGM

Following the Company's announcement of Final Results issued on 27 April 2023, Petrofac Limited today announces that it has today published its 2022 Annual Report and Accounts (2022 Annual Report) and Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (2023 AGM Notice).

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R copies of the 2022 Annual Report and the 2023 AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

The Company also confirms that, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5, is available in unedited full text within the 2022 Annual Report available on the National Storage Mechanism.

These documents have also been mailed or have otherwise been made available to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at www.petrofac.com.

The Company's 2023 AGM is scheduled to be held at 10:00am on Friday 23 June 2023 at One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ.

Contact for enquiries:

Petrofac Limited

020 7811 4900

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at petrofac.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  245727 
EQS News ID:  1639505 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639505&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
