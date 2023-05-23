Phrasee's Protection of Critical Customer Data Acknowledged with Latest Certification

Phrasee, the leader in AI content optimization for enterprise marketers, today announced that it has received ISO 27001 certification, highlighting its laser focus on putting customers' security above all else. ISO 27001 is the leading international standard focused on information security, developed to help organizations protect their information systematically and cost-effectively by adopting an Information Security Management System.

Phrasee earned this prestigious recognition through its commitment to upholding the confidentiality, integrity and availability of its customers' data while complying with applicable laws and regulations. This helps them navigate the changing security implications of data in AI.

To achieve the ISO 27001 certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive company and customer information, including intellectual property, employee and customer data, financial information, and information entrusted to it by third parties.

"Most AI companies don't care about your data," said Phrasee co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Parry Malm. "Companies are jumping into this technology frenzy headfirst and haven't adequately prioritized data or brand safety. Our vision for enterprise-grade AI encompasses all the power of this incredible technology while being safe and compliant."

"Our customers are our priority, and taking great care with the sensitive data they entrust us with has always been at the forefront," said Peter Patterson, Jr., Esq, Phrasee's In-House Counsel. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our commitment to our customers' data security and reinforces our reputation as a trustworthy partner in harnessing the power of generative AI."

Maintaining security standards

Phrasee uses Drata's automated platform to continuously monitor its internal security controls against the highest possible standards. With Drata, Phrasee has real-time visibility across the organization to ensure our system's end-to-end security and compliance posture.

What an ISO 27001 certification means for Phrasee customers

Customers can trust that their data is handled and processed safely and securely with the highest-quality information security processes. Additionally, maintaining the ISO 27001 certification requires annual audits by an independent auditor, furthering Phrasee's commitment to its customers to continue its best-in-class security practices.

About Phrasee

Phrasee believes in a future where enterprise marketers drive unprecedented results using AI. Phrasee's AI-powered platform generates the best-performing content at scale and with enterprise-grade controls across digital channels to realize those results and enable customers to compete effectively in this always-on, digital world. Its platform creates, optimizes, and analyzes on-brand marketing content in real-time, proven to drive more clicks, conversions, and revenue across your email marketing, push notifications, SMS marketing, and more.

Phrasee boosts customer engagement and increases lifetime value for the world's leading brands, including Sephora, Sainsbury's, Currys, Pet Supplies Plus, Novo Nordisk, and Williams Sonoma, all while maintaining their unique brand standards and voice.

For more info, visit http://phrasee.co.

