

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales decreased for the third straight month in April, though at a slightly slower-than-expected rate, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



At constant prices, retail sales contracted 7.3 percent year-on-year in April, the same pace of decline as in March. Economists had expected a 7.8 percent fall.



In April, sales of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels dropped 14.2 percent annually, and those of furniture, radio, television, and household appliances decreased 14.7 percent. Data showed that other retail sales contracted sharply by 17.3 percent.



The only division that showed an increase was textiles, clothing, and footwear sales, which rose slightly by 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in April after rebounding sharply by 14.0 percent in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken